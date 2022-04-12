Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models and Pro 4's to see first action of the season this week at Mahoning Valley Speedway.Easter Bunny visiting with kids

The hype was there and the cars where too for the 2022 season opener at Mahoning Valley Speedway this past Sunday but unfortunately the Freddy Hamm Tribute fell to inclement weather.

The focus now switches to this Saturday evening, April 16 with the Mahoning Valley Speedway Season Opener version 2. Start time is 5:00 pm.

For the fans they will get their primary look at the Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models and Pro 4s who will be racing for the first time and joining the Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures for the night of stock car racing.

For the kids they will get a special visit from the Easter Bunny who will have treats and goodies to give out.

The Sportsman Modifieds will be starting their fifth year as a weekly class and all indications are pointing towards this being a real breakout season as the division will not only have a number of returning drivers including 2021 champion Jaden Brown but there is an influx of newcomers that will be hitting the track as well which will bolster the fields like never before.

The Late Models are back for their 41st season dating back to 1970. Nick Ross is the defending champion. Ross was the winner in six of eight races last year including a record tying five in a row. A win on Saturday will give him the record for consecutive victories that he currently shares with Mike Sweeney.

There is a new purse structure in place for the class this year and it begins by bumping up the winner’s take at a $1000 for a regular feature provided 16 or more cars are signed in for that night.

It was also decided during a pre-season meeting that at each race all drivers will pay a $50 entry fee that will then be disbursed back into the field by way of a percentage scale which is dependent upon the night’s car count even if there is a pro-rated purse for a particular night.

Also checking in for the first time will be the Pro 4s. A staple at Mahoning Valley since 1989, the Pro 4 division is a compact, rear-wheel driver 4-cylinder racecar. Cody Kohler was the 2021 and ’22 champ as well as ’17.

Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures round out the card.

Pit gates open at 10:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR