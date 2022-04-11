Bristol Motor Speedway-themed NFTs set for Food City Dirt Race week

Bristol Motor Speedway fans and NASCAR collectors of all ages can show off their allegiance to The Last Great Colosseum in a new and creative way this month in time for the Food City Dirt Race weekend.



Beginning Monday, April 11, fans can purchase Bristol-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace.



An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.



Bristol Motor Speedway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com include the following scheduled drops:

MONDAY, APRIL 11, 1 p.m. (ET): 5,000 animated BMS Stadium Series NFTs, including 500 gold versions. PRICE: $5.



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13: 1,000 Speedway Children’s Charities tokens. All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. PRICE: $50.



THURSDAY, APRIL 14 THROUGH EASTER SUNDAY: 2,500 BMS-themed virtual diecast NFTs. PRICE: $30.



EASTER SUNDAY: 5,000 commemorative Bristol ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets. PRICE: FREE for Sunday ticketholders, $10 for all other customers.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY and UFC Strike.



Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.



Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.



The Food City Dirt Race weekend starts on Good Friday with Bush’s Beans Practice Day that will have both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series machines on track for two 50-minute practice sessions during the afternoon.



On Saturday, Bush’s Beans Qualifying will be held for both Cup and Truck competitors with each series participating in four blind-draw 15-lap qualifying heat races to set the fields for the main races. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will follow Bush’s Beans Qualifying with an 8 p.m. (ET) start (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).



The green flag for the Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. (FOX, PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio) on Easter Sunday evening.



Fans will want to take advantage of all of the fun activities taking place during the weekend. The BMS Fan Zone has plenty of action going on, highlighted by driver appearances, music, games and prizes at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. On Saturday night, country music artist Tim Dugger will perform during the post-race concert at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. On Sunday at 4 p.m., BMS will host a very special Easter Celebration in the Fan Midway, which will be headlined by Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and former Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox.



For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. If you prefer to make your ticket purchases over the phone, you can also call the BMS Ticket Office at (866) 415-4158.

