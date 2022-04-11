Grandview Speedway Presents First Point Race in Tripleheader Program Saturday, 602 Sportsman Join Program

On Saturday, April 16, Grandview Speedway will present the first three division show of the brand-new season.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the 602 crate Sportsman on Saturday starting at 6 pm. Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

All three divisions will be running qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main and the 25-lap 602 Sportsman feature event.

With the Speedway suffering a rain postponement last Saturday, this week’s program now becomes the first point race of the new season in the chase for the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Bonus money will be paid each week to the race winners, once again by divisional sponsors T.P. Trailers for the Modifieds ($300) and T.P. Truck Equipment for the Sportsman ($200), provided the racers have the proper decals displayed on their cars.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

In a slight format change from last season, the 602 Sportsman competitors will see their portion of the program incorporated into the race format just like any other night when there is a third division on the schedule. The heats will be run earlier when the NASCAR Modified and Sportsman heats are run, and the feature will be mixed into the program. Management hopes this will help in keeping the program flowing smoothly, and if necessary adjustments can be made.

Last season the entire 602 Sportsman program was run later in the night after the completion of the NASCAR Sportsman program, keeping the two divisions separate. Drivers may still run both classes if they wish but need to prioritize their night’s competition. Participation in the NASCAR Sportsman part of the program does require the driver to have a NASCAR license. Temporary licenses are available at the track on race night.

Track officials have announced an update for drivers using the 602 engines in Sportsman competition at Grandview. As was announced earlier, if race teams had problems, they would be able to have their engines repaired under the supervision of the RUSH Racing series.

Officials are announcing that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

On Saturday, April 23, The T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be joined for the first time by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers starting at 6 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR