Official Commemorative Souvenir Program for Food City Dirt Race Available for Free in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy next weekend’s Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 52-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.



The souvenir program has been reformatted in a Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program with them while they are at the track. The programs will be available to guests at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths.



The program, which features an intense race action shot from last year’s historic Food City Dirt Race includes a cover feature story about dirt racing at Bristol, the weekend schedule, information about the BMS Fan Zone and the BMS Easter Celebration (Sunday, 4 p.m. in the Fan Midway), driver rosters and hero pages for both the Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams, a story about upcoming events at BMS in 2022, track history, track stats and a track map.



To access the free digital version, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels.



The 2022 commemorative Food City Dirt Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.



The Food City Dirt Race weekend starts on Good Friday with Bush’s Beans Practice Day that will have both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series machines on track for two 50-minute practice sessions during the afternoon.



On Saturday, Bush’s Beans Qualifying will be held for both Cup and Truck competitors with each series participating in four blind-draw 15-lap qualifying heat races to set the fields for the main races. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will follow Bush’s Beans Qualifying with an 8 p.m. (ET) start (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).



The green flag for the Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. (FOX, PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio) on Easter Sunday evening.



Fans will want to take advantage of all of the fun activities taking place during the weekend. The BMS Fan Zone has plenty of action going on, highlighted by driver appearances, music, games and prizes at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. On Saturday night, country music artist Tim Dugger will perform during the post-race concert at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. On Sunday at 4 p.m., BMS will host a very special Easter Celebration in the Fan Midway, which will be headlined by Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and former Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox.



For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. If you prefer to make your ticket purchases over the phone, you can also call the BMS Ticket Office at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR