Grandview Speedway Suffers First Rain Out of Season April 9

Late afternoon rain showers moved through Grandview Speedway on Saturday, forcing the cancellation of the scheduled doubleheader of NASCAR stock car racing action, which was to include the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a full program of qualifying and feature race action.

After heavy rainfall for two days mid-week, followed by significant rainfall again overnight into the late morning, the heavy downpour that the track received mid-afternoon was the final straw to force the cancellation. Not only that, but the random showers were forecast to continue for the remainder of the evening.

It was to be the first point race of the brand-new season in the chase for the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships. That will now have to wait one more week.

With the rain out, attention now turns to Sunday, April 10, as the speedway will host the second Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage double-header race program of the season starting at 1 pm.

Next Saturday, April 16 will be the first triple-header race program of the season. The show will include the 602 crate Sportsman joining the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a complete program that will see all three classes run qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and the two 25-lap Sportsman main events. Grandstand admission for adults is $20, while youngsters under 12 are admitted free of charge.

On Saturday, April 23, The T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be joined for the first time by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers starting at 6 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

