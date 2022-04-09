Mission Foods® Named Primary Partner for Aug. 20 Legendary Sacramento Mile Progressive AFT Races At Cal Expo

|
SDI Racing, LLC, promoters of the legendary Sacramento Mile flat track motorcycle races, today announced Mission Foods®, the world’s leading brand of tortillas and wraps, has been named the primary partner for the August 20 Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) event at the one-mile dirt oval at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds.
