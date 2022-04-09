Mission Foods® Named Primary Partner for Aug. 20 Legendary Sacramento Mile Progressive AFT Races At Cal Expo

SDI Racing, LLC, promoters of the legendary Sacramento Mile flat track motorcycle races, today announced Mission Foods®, the world’s leading brand of tortillas and wraps, has been named the primary partner for the August 20 Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) event at the one-mile dirt oval at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds.



Now known as the Mission Foods Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers, the annual 140-mile-per-hour flat track motorcycle racing extravaganza brings the world’s best dirt track riders for California’s only stop on the Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) national campaign with racing stars such as defending four-time Cal Expo winner Jared Mees.



Law Tigers, a longtime Sacramento Mile sponsor, will serve as the presenting partner for the 2020 edition.



Joining Mees in the star-studded field this year in Sacramento will be two-time series champion Briar Bauman of Salinas, CA; his wife and five-time Cal Expo singles race winner Shayna Texter-Bauman; Brandon Robinson; Jarod Vanderkooi; former Singles champion Dallas Daniels; defending Mission Production Twins champion Cory Texter; J.D. Beach and Davis Fisher.



Mission Foods®, a subsidiary of Gruma Corporation, is a proud supporter of a variety of motorsports including the Progressive American Flat Track series’ Mission Production Twins class and premier division, the Mission SuperTwins class as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, a four-lap competition which features riders who qualify for the front row of the Mission SuperTwins main event and a $5,000 cash prize.



“We are extremely pleased to have Mission Foods, the world’s leading brand in tortillas and wraps, as our primary partner for this year’s exciting Legendary Sacramento Mile,” said Steve DeLorenzi, CEO and president of SDI Racing and promoter of the Cal Expo AFT event.



“Juan Gonzalez and his company’s Mission Foods brand have been a huge supporter of motorcycle racing for many years, and we are privileged to bring them to Cal Expo for the annual Mission Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers. Our August 20 event will be another sensational night of handlebar-to-handlebar competition for the California motorcycle fans. Thanks so much to Mission Foods for their great support of our event.”



“We are thrilled to bring Mission Foods to SDI Racing and the legendary Sacramento Mile as a primary sponsor for the annual AFT stop in California,” said Juan Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Foods. “The annual AFT races at Cal Expo are known around the world and it is a great opportunity to connect racing fans with the high quality, authentic flavors and healthy options for the global Mission Foods brand. We are proud to bring attention to the great athletes of the AFT series in the Aug. 20 event.”



Mission Foods also serves as the official tortillas and chips of the Progressive American Flat Track series.



The nation’s top flat track motorcycle racers have come to the Capitol City dating back to 1959 at the historic one-mile dirt track at the California State Fairgrounds and the 2022 edition will be the 57th Progressive AFT appearance in Sacramento. Progressive AFT is known as the ‘Original Extreme Sport” with world-class athletes hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour.



Tickets for the Mission Foods Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers can be purchased online at the links below: www.sdi-racing.com or https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5465034/2022-sacramento-mile-august-202022-sacramento-sacramento-mile?cobrand=2022SacMile



The seats at Cal Expo will be available in the Turf Club (with food service), Box Seats, Grandstands and General Admission. Children tickets are also available at reduced prices.