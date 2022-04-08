Monster Mile Bash set for Saturday, April 30 in Dover following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race

NASCAR fans can test their cornhole skills – and win some cash in the process – during Dover Motor Speedway’s upcoming Monster Mile Bash on Saturday, April 30.

The planned festivities come in the middle of the Speedway’s April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The Inaugural Monster Mile Cornhole Tournament, presented by Crown Royal, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at the Monster Mile.

Hosted by Delaware Cornhole, registration for the tournament is available now online through April 30 at 3:45 p.m., with the boards set up just steps from the famous Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Additional cornhole boards will be available for non-competitive free-play as well.

The entry fee is $50 for a two-person team, with a guaranteed prize pool of $2,500 at stake. All ages and all skill levels are welcome to participate. Registration is first-come, first-served, with a limit of 100 teams.

Proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, a non-profit organization that provides funding for underserved children throughout the United States.

The tournament is just a part of the Monster Mile Bash festivities on Saturday. Other entertainment options include:

Live music in Victory Plaza - hosted by MTV legend Riki Rachtman – including a show by Jexxa, a popular duo who will perform original and cover music. Jexxa will also sing the national anthem before Saturday's race.





Happy hour drink specials all night long, featuring an assortment of Ready To Drink Crown Royal cocktails, including Peach Tea, Washington Apple and Whiskey & Cola varieties.





Free bumper car rides, giant slide attraction and axe throwing in the FanZone.





Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available nearby, in Lot 8, from 7-9 p.m. Donations are encouraged and benefit Speedway Children's Charities.





Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Kent County Tourism, will begin at 9 p.m. and be visible from all areas of Dover Motor Speedway property.





Food will be available for purchase nearby at the SoDel Concepts tent by Victory Plaza, including the following favorites: Philly Cheesesteaks Nashville Hot Friend Chicken Sandwiches Sticky Ikky Fried Rice Bowl (Chicken, Fried Egg, Veggies) Delaware Destroyer (Waffle-Cut Fries with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Old Bay) Scrapple Sandwiches (Traditional Delaware breakfast favorite) Street Dog (Hot Dog with Tomato, Cilantro, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and more)

, including the following favorites:

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1). SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) FRIDAY, APRIL 29: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)



The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.



TICKETS:

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.



