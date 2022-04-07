Salem (IN) Speedway Lucas Oil Midwest 250 Tickets On Sale Now

Advance sale tickets are on sale now for the return of Super Late Models to Salem Speedway for the second consecutive year on Sunday, April 24th. Last year marked the first time in 12 years the ARCA/CRA Super Series raced at the high-banked oval. They were accompanied by the JEGS/CRA All Star tour and a combination of Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.

A special promotion is in place for all advance sale ticket buyers, for a once in a lifetime experience at Salem Speedway. One random advance sale ticket holder will win a pace car ride for them and two of their friends before the ARCA/CRA race on Sunday, April 24th. To be eligible for this promotion all you need to do is purchase your ticket online at www.trackenterprises.com or www.salemspeedway.com before or on Friday, April 22nd.

Last year’s return of the 100-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series main event saw USAC star Kody Swanson take home the checkered flag. The JEG/CRA All Stars Tour race saw another first-time winner with Louisville driver Trey Craig, getting his first win with the series. Rounding out the action was one of the most entertaining races of the day. The 34 car Street Stock feature saw local racers, Chuck Barnes Sr. and Jr., test their abilities against former NASCAR star, Ken Schrader. Schrader couldn’t hold off the father and son duo, however, and Chuck Barnes Sr. took home the checkered while his son met him in victory lane for a second-place finish.

This year will see the same divisions make their way back to Salem with racing beginning at 2pm, grandstands opening at 10am, and qualifying at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 24th. An optional practice will be held on Saturday, April 23rd.

Advance sale tickets are available now at www.trackenterprises.com and www.salemspeedway.com.

For more information call the Track Enterprises offices at 217.764.3200 or Salem Speedway offices at 812.883.6504. For constant updates on the event, make sure to like and follow our Facebook pages @Trackenterprises and @Salemspeedway.

Salem Speedway PR