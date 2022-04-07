Grandview Point Season Begins April 9, First 602 Sportsman Race Is April 16 With New Format, Tech Update

Drivers who race at Grandview Speedway will begin the chase for the championship starting this Saturday.

Following a big night of racing last Saturday which saw the Speedway debut a brand-new LED lighting system for the 60th anniversary Season Opener, along with a great field of competitors in both divisions, the drivers are primed and ready to begin chasing points.

Craig Von Dohren captured the win in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial on Opening Night, picking up a $10,060 payday in the process, giving notice he is ready to defend his 2021 track title.

Jordan Henn, a Modified division regular who finished seventh in the Memorial race, was one of several drivers who did double-duty running both classes last Saturday (which is allowed in non-point events) and was able to score the Sportsman division win. Mark Kemmerer was the first regular across the line, so he will be one to watch in the point opener this Saturday.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will officially begin the chase for the 2022-point titles on Saturday, April 9 starting at 6 pm. Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Both divisions will be running qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified and 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main events. Again for 2022, the weekly race programs at Grandview will be run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

Bonus money will be paid each week to the race winners, once again by divisional sponsors T.P. Trailers for the Modifieds ($300) and T.P. Truck Equipment for the Sportsman ($200), provided the racers have the proper decals displayed on their cars.

The following Saturday, April 16, the first of five 602 Sportsman division races will begin. The 602 Sportsman will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for the first triple-header racing program of the year.

In a slight format change from last season, the 602 Sportsman competitors will see their portion of the program incorporated into the race format just like any other night when there is a third division on the schedule. The heats will be run earlier when the NASCAR Modified and Sportsman heats are run, and the feature will be mixed into the program. This will help in keeping the program flowing smoothly.

Last season the entire 602 Sportsman program was run later in the night after the completion of the NASCAR Sportsman program, keeping the two divisions separate. Drivers may still run both classes if they wish but need to prioritize their night’s competition. Participation in the NASCAR Sportsman part of the program does require the driver to have a NASCAR license. Temporary licenses are available at the track on race night.

Track officials have announced an update for drivers using the 602 engines in Sportsman competition at Grandview. As was announced earlier, if race teams had problems, they would be able to have their engines repaired under the supervision of the RUSH Racing series.

Officials are announcing that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

The Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage classes will be having a double-header on Sunday, April 10 starting at 1 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR