McKinney Construction Joins Stafford Speedway’s SK Modified and Late Model Contingency Programs

Another new partner is set to join the Stafford Speedway contingency program for the 2022 season. McKinney Construction will provide both a weekly $150 bonus to the winner of the SK Modified® feature and a $125 weekly bonus to the winner of the Late Model feature. The bonuses boost the winners weekly payout to $1,975 for the SK Modifieds® and $1,075 for the Late Models.

“We are very excited to get involved with Stafford Speedway,” explained Larry McKinney of McKinney Construction. "I’ve been involved with racing my whole life and actually sold programs at Stafford as a kid. My uncle Joe Paradiso has supported Stafford speedway in various ways over the years, he and my cousin Chris Paradiso have instilled in me to give back to the community. The Arute family has given the town of Stafford a lot over the years and McKinney Construction is happy to follow in their footsteps to keep Stafford speedway as one of the premier short tracks in America. We look forward to a long relationship moving forward.”



Owned and operated by Larry McKinney, McKinney Construction is located on Main Street in Stafford Springs, CT. Specializing in a variety of projects for municipalities, hospitals, chain stores, supermarkets, and more, McKinney can tackle your construction needs.



“We have 16 employees working on various projects from full time painting to all scopes of interior work,” continued Larry. “Our crews often work while the location stays open and are highly conscious of public work, cleanliness, and safety. Contact us to learn more about our services.”



“We really appreciate when local businesses get involved and take interest in what we are doing at the track,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “It’s great to have Larry and McKinney Construction on board to support the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. Larry has been involved with racing for many years and we hope to continue the relationship into the future.”

Stafford’s SK Modified® and Late Model divisions are two of the most competitive weekly divisions in the country with 10 different drivers grabbing wins in both divisions in 2021. Expectations will be no different in 2022 with nearly all of the 20 winners returning to compete weekly including both champions, Todd Owen (SK Modified) and Michael Bennett (Late Model).

For more information on McKinney Construction contact them at 860-680-2757

The 2022 Stafford Speedway begins with the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® April 23rd & 24th. Tickets for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® are available at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. For more information on Stafford Speedway visit staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783

Stafford Speedway PR