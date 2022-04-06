Delta Speedway Feeling ‘Valley Strong’ Entering 2022 Season

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will present its 36th year of dirt racing excitement at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds beginning this Saturday night. Young up and coming drivers and veterans of the 1/7th mile oval collide across four divisions of action. Championship points racing will begin for the Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints divisions this weekend.



General admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit gates open at 1pm with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Pit passes are $20. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year. The Cushion will also carry streaming action from other Micro Sprint tracks on the East Coast as well.



From extensive loan programs, including home and auto, to the latest in digital technology, retirement and wealth management services, and business banking, Valley Strong is your lifelong financial partner. Valley Strong serves the entire San Joaquin Valley, including Solano, Tulare, Kern and San Joaquin counties.



Racers duel for $1,000-to-win track championships and a guaranteed $500-to-win in the Super 600 and Non-Wing, $300 in Restricted, and $200 in Jr. Sprints.



Stockton’s Caden Sarale has made his mark on the history books with sweeps of both the Super and Non-Wing titles over each of the last three seasons. According to available records, Sarale sits tied with Rick DeCosta for all-time track championships with each driver earning eight titles. 30-lap features are scheduled for each division with the next wave of drivers hoping to make their mark on the storied history of Delta Speedway.



Restricted has routinely been a breeding ground for the next generation in dirt racing. Drivers such as Sarale and Nikko Panella have driven on to Super track championships while Justyn Cox, Tristan Guardino, Travis Labat, and Caeden Steele are making their mark in Sprint Cars in California today. Visalia’s Jett Barnes claimed the 2021 championship. Restricted races in a 25-lap feature on Saturday night.



Jr. Sprints feature the youngest drivers at Delta Speedway with Manteca’s Brody Rubio winning last year’s crown. Drivers in Jr. Sprints compete in dual heat races and a 20-lap feature.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to be randomly selected to a driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR