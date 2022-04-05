Spring Smash Brings Trailer Bash Destruction and Nascar Racing to Roseville

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota hosts the Spring Smash on Saturday night featuring the first Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of the year along with the second round of NASCAR competition for 2022. Destruction and close stock car racing action are both on the menu @the Grounds in Roseville.



Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with main events to follow. The Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash closes the show! Tickets for the Spring Smash are online only at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



The Trailer Bash is a 15-lap competition for $1,000-to-win. Drivers must cross the finish line first and survive with their trailer attached to be the winner of the race. No car-on-car contact is allowed, but drivers are encouraged to slam into each other’s trailers in a battle for supremacy.



NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models will compete in a pair of 35-lap races for local, state, and regional points. Napa’s Dylan Zampa drives into Roseville on the heels of seven main event wins over the last 12 months at the speedway. His most recent win came in the 75-lap combined SPEARS Pro and NASCAR Pro Late Model season opener on March 5. The Late Models will compete for their best 14 finishes this year in the 15-race series. Drivers such as Kylie Daniels of Fort Bragg, Sacramento’s Kris Price, 2021 runner-up Thomas Martin of Auburn, and Steven Fraser of Lodi are expected to make their first starts of the season on Saturday with a full field of drivers in action.



Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds open their season with a wide-open championship battle. 2021 champion Eric Price will compete in the Late Models this year, turning the focus onto drivers such as 2020 champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento and Colfax’s Ralph Bailey, who finished third in the 2021 standings. A 30-lap feature is scheduled. 30 laps will also be on tap for the Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks where 2021 champion Josh Whitfield had a successful start to his title defense with an opening-night win.



One of the fastest-growing divisions at All American Speedway is the F4 class where 18 drivers competed on March 5. Lincoln’s Brandon Frantz earned his second-career win in the season opener with a 25-lap main event this weekend. A crop of rookie drivers is planning to join the Jr. Late Model division this season, featuring drivers ages 10-16 years old in full size Late Model stock cars. The youngest drivers at the speedway compete in the Mini Cup/Bando divisions.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Grandstands open at 5pm followed by heat races at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with main events to follow. The Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash closes the show!



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, Velocity Solar, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Kim White Realtor, and A-All Mini Storage for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Event Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



May 14 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



June 4 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



July 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



July 23 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



August 6 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



September 10 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows)

AAS PR