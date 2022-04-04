Peyton Sellers Calls Competing in the June 25 Srx Event at South Boston Speedway ‘a Very Neat Opportunity’

Peyton Sellers says it is “a very neat opportunity” to be able to compete against 11 of the world’s best drivers in the June 25 SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event at South Boston Speedway.



The announcement of Sellers’ being the local driver to compete in the June 25 SRX event that will air nationally on CBS TV in primetime was made this past Saturday afternoon in pre-race ceremonies during the Smart Ford-South Boston 234 racing program at South Boston Speedway.



“This series caught on like wildfire last year,” the two-time and defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track champion pointed out. “Everybody in America tuned in to watch it. It’s a big opportunity for a local home-track guy from South Boston Speedway to be able to compete at a national level on national TV with some of the best drivers in the business. To be on the track with the great drivers that run the SRX series is special. There are not many people that get the opportunity to race with great drivers like Helio Castroneves and the others.”



South Boston Speedway’s SRX event on June 25 will be one of the biggest events in the speedway’s 65-year history. It will be the second event of a six-race short track racing series that will air on national TV in primetime on CBS on Saturday nights this summer.



Sellers says competing in the SRX race against some of the best drivers in all of racing will be all about fun.



“What we do out here every week, we put stress on ourselves,” Sellers explained. “It’s fun, but it’s our own cars, and you’re trying to find that last half a tenth of a second out there to try to help you win, so you apply a lot of stress on yourself. This is something where they (SRX) provide the car, you get in it, you drive it, have fun in front of your hometown crowd, and just enjoy it for what it is.



“I’m not going to put a bit of pressure to it,” Sellers added. “I’m going to get a good night’s sleep the night before, show up with my helmet in my hand, and just have some fun.”



One of the big things Sellers likes about competing in the June 25 SRX event at South Boston Speedway is that everything centers around the driver.



“What makes it good is that it is all about the driver,” Sellers remarked. “I know this track, but I won’t know those cars until it’s time to race. I’ll have to figure out the car and adapt to it. Those guys know the cars, but they don’t know the track, so it’s the same challenge for all of us.”



Along with Sellers, the driver lineup for the June 25 SRX race at South Boston Speedway includes defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, and Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races.



Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.



