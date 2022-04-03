Mahoning Valley Speedway wraps up pre-season with final Test and Tune.Freddy Hamm Tribute to kick off 2022 season on April 9

With just one week before Mahoning Valley Speedway’s opening event –

the Freddy Hamm Tribute – racers took advantage of the final Test and Tune day on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at the paved ¼-mile oval in preparation of the 56th season opener.

On hand was a very respectable representation of cars that will be competing throughout the year and judging by the turnout there is a very eager feeling of excitement heading into this upcoming Saturday, April 9 when race #1 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) takes place.

“I feel that with the really good car count we had it clearly gives us a good indication that we’ll have a solid field for all classes for the season opener and not only by the number of cars we had for Test and Tune but likewise with those who we already know will be coming that weren’t on hand,” stated Track Operations Manager Todd Baer.

“We’re honored to be hosting one of the all-time greats Freddy Hamm and his tribute race. He was a great ambassador to this area’s asphalt racers and we couldn’t think of a better way to start off this year’s Hall of Fame Series.”

Throughout the day-long Test and Tune session drivers took to the track while continuing to tweak their cars after each time out and it showed too as both veterans and rookies dropped lapped times.

“Everything went well from on the track activity to inspections. We actually had no major incidents that would have caused us to halt any of the action and I was impressed with the good showing of rookies who all did well too,” Baer went on to say.

“There has been a lot of work over the off season in all aspects. We have some changes in place and all for the greater good. One of the things I’m looking forward to is plenty of hands-on activities we have planned for the kids and their involvement on a weekly basis.

“Our team will be ready and come Opening Day I feel you will see a some great racing which is what everyone comes to expect here at Mahoning,”

On Opening Day the Modifieds will run in a pair of 45 lap features. The 45-lap distance is in honor of Hamm’s signature No. 45 car. Also in action will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures. Race time is 5:00 pm.

There will be a draw for heat line-ups and redraw for the features. While there is a separate point tally for the MVSHoFS, all drivers signed in will additionally receive 50 show-up points towards the regular season championship with the exception of the Futures which who will collect regular points.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR