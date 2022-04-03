Craig von Dohren Takes VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Grandview Season Opener, Jordan Henn in Sportsman

Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to take over the lead on lap 47, after a multi-lap battle with Tim Buckwalter of Douglasville, Pa., and race home with the win in the 60th anniversary season opening VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker 60-lap feature race Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway.

Jordan Henn of Kutztown, Pa. was able wrestle the lead away from Mark Kemmerer of Green Lane, Pa. on lap 12 of the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Opening Night feature and pick up his third career victory. The main event went green to checker without a caution and was over in just under seven minutes.

Finishing out the top five behind Von Dohren in the Modified main event was Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa, Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. and Craig Whitmoyer of Hamburg, Pa.

The remaining top five in the Sportsman main was Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa., Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, N.J., and Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa.

Next Saturday, April 9 will be the first point race of the brand-new season, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series featuring a double header with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 6 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm and grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18 while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

VP RACING FUELS BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER BIG BLOCK/SMALL BLOCK MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (60 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Jeff Strunk, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Whitmoyer, Tim Buckwalter, Jordan Henn, Nate Brinker, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Brett Kressley, Bobby Varin, Ryan Krachun, Brian Hirthler, Brad Grim, Jimmy Leiby, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Beltz, John Willman, Ryan Grim, Duane Howard, Brad Brightbill, Kevin Graver Jr., Steve Swinehart, Ray Swinehart DNS: Dylan Swinehart

Did Not Qualify: WB James, Kyle Smith, Clay Butler, Mike Laise, Dan Waisempacher, Brad Arnold, Mike Lisowski, Eric Biehn, Kyle Weiss, Darrin Schuler, Doug Snyder, Jesse Leiby, Brett Gilmore, Steve Young, Ron Jaring Jr., Justin Grim, Corey Merkel, Mark Van Vorst, Joel Smith

P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): JORDAN HENN, Mark Kemmerer, Cody Manmiller, Jimmy Leiby, Dakota Kohler, Logan Bauman, Dylan Swinehart, Brian Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Matt Clay, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck, Adrianna Delliponte, Nathan Mohr, Michael Burrows, Kenny Bock, Jesse Landis, Colton Perry, Bryan Rhoads, Tyler James, Ryan Graver, Decker Swinehart, Matt Yoder, Mark Gaugler, Parker Guldin, Jesse Hirthler

Did Not Qualify: Wayne Rotenberger, Nate Horn, Mike Stofflet, Chris Esposito, Kyle Hartzell, Mike Myers, Zach Steffy, Michael Faust, Joey Vaccaro, Michael Cinelli

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Saturday, April 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Sportsman - 6 pm.

Saturday, April 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR