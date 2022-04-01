Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia event returns to World Wide Technology Raceway May 6-7

World Wide Technology Raceway will host the annual Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia event on May 6-7. Nostalgia drag racing will take place on Friday, May 6. On Saturday, the nostalgia drags will be joined by the traditional pre-’70 car show, rockabilly DJs, pin-up girl contest, vintage campers and midway vendors.

Nostalgia drag racing classes include Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL), Gasser Madness classes, Hot Rod Eliminator class and Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks.

On the midway, the traditional ’60-and-older car show will award the iconic WWTR MRR pinstriped electric guitar to the Best in Show winner. The pin-up girl contest will award cash prizes. Rockabilly DJs will entertain throughout the event.

The Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car Circuit will send four cars to WWTR, including John Troxel’s “Brutus” Mustang, Chuck Horvath’s “Mopar Missile” Challenger and Dale Kleinhoffer’s Hemi-powered Firebird.

The always-popular Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) and Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks will return with their entertaining and highly-competitive brand of throwback drag racing. The show also includes Gasser Madness and Hot Rod Eliminator classes.

SPECTATOR SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MAY 6 – Time trials and qualifying

9 a.m. – Racer gates open.

3 p.m. – Tech inspection.

4 p.m. – Spectator gates open.

5 p.m. – Time trials and qualifying.

SATURDAY, MAY 7 – “THE BIG DAY” – Nostalgia drags, car show, pin-up girl contest, music

7 a.m. – Racer gates open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Tech inspection.

9 a.m. – Final time trial and qualifying session for racers.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Car show entry – 1969-and-older – located to the right of the concession stands/pavilion. Car show judging begins at noon.

Noon – Drag racing opening ceremonies.

2:30 p.m. – Pin-up girl contest on the midway, next to car show. Car show awards immediately follow contest.

5 p.m. – All final rounds of drag racing.

SPECTATOR AND CAR SHOW ADMISSION

One-day adult (Friday or Saturday) -- $25 at the gate.

Weekend adult (Friday and Saturday) -- $40.

Children 12 and under – Free.

Car show entry -- $25 for car and driver.

Link to schedule and information on WWTR website: https://wwtraceway.com/mother- road-rendezvous-nostalgia- event-returns-may-6-7/.

Follow MRR on Twitter: @RendezvousRoad.

To add your name to the Mother Road Rendezvous email list or enter the car show or pin-up girl contest, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

WWTR PR