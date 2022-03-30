Bobby Labonte Enters Stafford’s NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler With Support from CFMoto & Wicked Powersports

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 2000 NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Bobby Labonte has entered the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Speedway April 23rd and 24th. CFMoto and Wicked Powersports of Stafford Springs, CT has provided the backing to bring Labonte’s #25 Mike Smith owned Modified North to compete in the Greatest Race in the HIstory of Spring.

“I’m really glad to get the opportunity to come up to Stafford to run in the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®,” explained Labonte. “Stafford is definitely a track that I have had on my bucket list for a while, especially after I started to run the Modified. I have to give a big thanks to everyone at CFMoto and Wicked Powersports for helping make this happen.”

“When we heard that Bobby Labonte wanted to compete in the 50th Spring Sizzler® and needed a partner to make it happen, it was a great opportunity for us to get involved,” explained Bob Charland, owner of Wicked Powersports. “We are very excited to have CFMoto and Wicked Powersports on the car for such a historic event located right here in Stafford Springs. CFMoto products are the most affordable and reliable products on the market today. CFMoto offers ATVs, Side by Sides, and new in 2022, Street Bikes. Their products bring new customers to the offroad market just like we are bringing Bobby Labonte north for the first time to compete with the best in Modified racing at Stafford.”

Bobby and the #25 Modified team have already competed in 3 events in 2022 all on the SMART Modified Tour, scoring a 6th, 5th, and most recently, a 3rd at Caraway. The #25 CFMoto/Wicked Powersports team will look to take advantage of the strong start to 2022 as they head North for the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“I’m very excited that we will be able to bring the entire 25 team with us,” continued Labonte. “My guys are excited to make the trip north to Stafford. They have been running down South with their Modified for a long time. I know that we are going to enjoy our first trip North together, especially being at Stafford, the home of the Modifieds.”

Competition level for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® will be high. 41 cars have already entered for the late April event, it will be important for Labonte to get up to speed quickly. Though limited, Labonte will look to draw on his previous Stafford experience to reduce the steep Stafford learning curve.

“We all know how competitive it is wherever we go, and we know that we are going to Stafford where there is some fierce competition,” continued Labonte. “Knowing that I had a race at Stafford last year with the SRX Series, might help, but my hope is that we can be competitive and see where we end up.”

Tickets for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® are now available at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. The two day event begins Saturday, April 23rd with the NAPA Auto Parts Duel, two 40-lap qualifying races that will set the field for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® scheduled for April 24th. The PASS Super Late Models and all 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions as well as the Vintage All-Stars will also be on hand for the weekend.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783. For more information on Bobby Labonte or to order Labonte Merchandise visit bobbylabonte.com.

