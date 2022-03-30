Martinsville Speedway & Blue-Emu Expand Partnership for Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entitlement

Martinsville Speedway and Blue-Emu, an Official Partner of NASCAR, have expanded their partnership with the entitlement of the spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, April 7. The track’s first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series will start and finish with Blue-Emu sponsored races. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series race will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

“Blue-Emu has been a long-time valued partner for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway, so we look forward to starting our 75th Anniversary season with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 and conclude the spring race weekend with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “As we race under the lights for three consecutive nights for the first time in our 75-year history, we are proud to continue to work with Blue-Emu to bring the best race experience to our fans in this anniversary season.”

As part of the historic 75th Anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway will host its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series featuring the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, April 7, the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com Xfinity Series race featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Friday, April 8 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9.

“NASCAR runs through our veins here at Blue-Emu,” said Benjamin Blessing, Executive Vice President of Marketing, NFI Consumer Products. “We are proud to continue supporting NASCAR with the addition of another race at Martinsville Speedway, not to mention being a part of Martinsville history with the 75th anniversary this year. As a long-time NASCAR partner, we can’t wait to see three races under the lights this spring!”

The Blue-Emu product line is the No.1 selling emu oil brand in the United States. Blue-Emu's Original Super Strength serves as an Official Partner of NASCAR, Blue-Emu's Maximum Pain Relief Cream is the "Official Pain Relief Cream of NASCAR®", Blue-Emu's Continuous Spray is the "Official Pain Relief Spray of NASCAR®," and Blue-Emu's Patch is the "Official Pain Patch of NASCAR®". To learn more about Blue-Emu, visit www.blue-emu.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR