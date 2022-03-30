Casella Waste Systems Joins Stafford Speedway’s Contingency Program

Another new partner has joined the Stafford Speedway contingency program for the 2022 season. Casella Waste Systems will pay a $125 bonus to the 2nd place finisher in each SK Modified® feature boosting the 2nd place prize money to $1,050. After acquiring locally based Willimantic Waste Paper Company, Casella is looking to expand their reach into the Connecticut region.

"We are very excited to be working with Stafford Motor Speedway this upcoming season,” explained Mark DiMauro, Casella Waste Systems Division Manager. “With Casella Waste Systems’s recent acquisition of Willimantic Waste Paper Co., Inc., our partnership with Stafford will be a good way to remind the public that they will get the same local and quality service they had with Willimantic, under Casella Waste Systems.”

Though it seems that each new season marks a stronger SK Modified® division, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deepest SK Modified® rosters of all-time. A remarkable 60+ teams have registered an SK Modified® number to compete at Stafford this season. All drivers will be chasing 2021 champion Todd Owen as he looks to defend his first SK Modified® title.

"We are excited to have Casella Waste Systems join our weekly contingency program at Stafford,” explained Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “It's great to see a company like Casella get back involved with the sport and put trust in us at Stafford to help grow their brand in the region. We are looking forward to working with them for multiple years."

Casella will also support full-time SK Modified® driver Daniel Wesson and part-time rookie RJ Marcotte with support for the 2022 season.

"We're excited to be stepping up our involvement within racing,” continued DiMauro. “We are going into our second year as a sponsor for Daniel Wesson and his 92 SK Modified, and now with our new partnership with Stafford Motor Speedway, we want race fans to know that Casella Waste Systems will be there for them for all their waste management needs."

The 2022 Stafford Speedway begins with the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® April 23rd & 24th. Tickets for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® are available at staffordspeedway.com/tickets. For more information on Stafford Speedway visit staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783

