Richmond Raceway’s Iconic Fan Experience is Packed with Entertainment for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 1-3

When NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, fans will have a plethora of entertainment options on and off the track for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on Friday, NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 and NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400.

“It is time to welcome back our loyal race fans for the iconic Richmond racing experience at the Toyota Spring Race Weekend,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway President. “Our race weekend is packed with entertainment and activities from start to finish. We even have some exciting surprises to thank our loyal race fans and make unexpected memorable moments. This is a race weekend our race fans will never forget.”

On Wednesday, March 30, Richmond Raceway will host its first Track Laps for Charity of the year from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds from this event will support the Henrico Firefighter Foundation and Richmond Raceway Cares. For more information on Richmond’s Track Laps for Charity, visit www.richmondraceway.com/ events/tracklapsforcharity.

On Thursday, March 31, America’s Premier Short Track will welcome campers for a Track Walk from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Richmond will offer loyal race fans the opportunity to walk through the FanGrounds and on the historic track surface to tour Richmond Raceway in advance of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend.

As part of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, Toyota owners will receive exclusive perks including dedicated Toyota parking and access to the Toyota Green Space with vehicles on display, lawn games and the Toyota Kids Zone. Toyota will offer all fans the opportunity to participate in activities at their display with games, giveaways, driver appearances and more.

Throughout race weekend, fan experiences will be aplenty with activities and events all over Richmond Raceway. Here are some of the highlights:

NASCAR Kids Zone returns in the Midway with inflatables, color station, games, prizes, and other NASCAR themed activities to entertain the whole family. The NASCAR Kids Zone will be open in advance of races on Friday through Sunday.

Photo Moments will be available to fans throughout the facility including the Virginia is for Lovers LOVE letters, NASCAR icon, and more.

The Bold Rock Lemonade Stand will be located next to The World’s Largest Racing Piston on the frontstretch of the midway. The area will include a portabar, DJ and yard games, giveaways and more. The Bold Rock Lemonade Stand will open on Friday at 11 a.m., Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

In advance of the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race, Xfinity will distribute t-shirts to fans entering the gates. Following the race, the fan-favorite Rolling Campground Concert returns with Cody Christian Duo performing from the back of a Toyota Tundra.

NASCAR Tracks App Scavenger Hunt with 10 QR codes locations on property at Richmond Raceway. Prizes throughout race weekend for fans to participate.

Raceway Ministries will host a church service for fans at the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! amphitheater near the Midway on Sunday at 8:15 a.m.

The infield FanGrounds will have plenty of events and entertainment for race fans throughout race weekends. Highlights include the following:

The Markel Entertainment Plaza will have a DJ, driver Q&A’s and yard games. On Friday, FanGrounds passholders can get an autograph from some of their favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the infield. Participating drivers will be available near the shade structures in the FanGrounds for fan autographs.

Headlining NASCAR Cup Series driver Q&As in the Markel Entertainment Plaza will be Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin will participate on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., Bubba Wallace on Sunday at 12:50 p.m., and Justin Haley on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Fans can visit Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane to take photos with each day’s race trophy including Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 trophy on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., ToyotaCare 250 trophy on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Toyota Owners 400 trophy on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

NASCAR eSports Gamer Shade Structure along the frontstretch will include multiple iRacing simulators for race fans to test their skills against America’s Premier Short Track. Fans could also get surprise visitors to drop by to showcase their skills on the simulators.

FanGrounds Kids Zone will offer a large coloring board and games for families to enjoy together.

In the Midway, Trackside Live returns on Friday through Sunday with drivers, bands and entertainment all race weekend. Tentative schedule is below:

Friday, 12:15 p.m. Celeste Kellogg Acoustic Set

Friday, 3:15 p.m. Cedar Creek Band

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Jeremy Clements Q&A

Saturday, 12:15 p.m. Celeste Kellogg

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Celeste Kellogg

Sunday, 11:50 a.m. The Hacken Boys Band

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. Harrison Burton Q&A

Sunday, 1:15 p.m. Erik Jones Q&A

The Xpogo Stunt Team will also entertain fans with live shows throughout race weekend at Trackside Live.

In the Midway, the Group Performance Stage will host regional groups to showcase their talents all weekend. Tentative schedule is below:

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. New River Dance Studio

Saturday, 11:20 a.m. Concrete Rose Dance Academy

Saturday, 11:40 a.m. Center Stage Dance & Performing Arts

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. Lake Ridge Dance Center

Sunday, 11:20 a.m. Dance Artistry Unlimited

Sunday, 11:40 a.m. Ultimate Dance Explosion

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. Main Attraction Divaz

Sunday, 12:20 p.m. Artistry in Motion Performing Arts

Sunday, 12:40 p.m. Tidal Wave Athletics

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. Brushwood's School of Dance

Sunday, 1:20 p.m. NOVA Elite Dance Alliance

Sunday, 2:00 p.m. Royal Diamond Athletics

Stay up to date with all the fan activities and entertainment for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend with the online fan guide at www.richmondraceway.com/ fanguide.

Richmond Raceway PR