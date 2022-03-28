Mahoning Valley Speedway holds first on track activity with Test and Tune

Despite damp, cold and even snowy weather conditions, Mahoning Valley Speedway was able to withstand the odds and conduct two days of Test and Tune on Saturday and Sunday.

In what was the first official on track activity of 2022, those race teams who took advantage of the twin daytime sessions were able to get in ample track time in working out the bugs from the hours of hard work put into their respective cars during the season.

Veterans and rookies alike where on hand and in typical first time out for the new season the Hobby Stock class was most prevalent.

In advance of the upcoming April 9 Opening Night Freddy Hann Tribute which is race #1 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series, the speedway will hold one more weekend of Test and Tune.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 2 & 3 from noon to 4:00 pm, the final Test and Tune will be held and the extended forecast is looking much more favorable.

Test and Tune is open to any type of race car provided they are fitted with a roll cage and proper safety equipment.

It is highly suggested that Mahoning Valley’s teams take advantage of this final pre-season tune-up to bring their cars to the track for safety inspections which will have a reduced time to do so on Opening Day.

Weekend pit gates will open at 11:00 am on each of the designated days. Track activity will run from noon to 4:00 pm. Pits are $10 per person and $25 per car. Grandstands are free to the public.

Also season passes will be available for purchase. Season pass pricing is as follows, adults $275 (average $12 per race) students 11+ and seniors 65+ $240 (average $10 per race).

On Opening Day the Modifieds will run in a pair of 45 lap features. The 45-lap distance is in honor of Hamm and his signature No. 45 car. Also in action will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures. Race time is 5:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR