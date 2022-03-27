Grandview Practice Is Successful With Nearly 90 Cars in Attendance, Opener Next Saturday

After a very successful day of practice on a breezy and very cool spring afternoon, Grandview Speedway is all set for Opening Night on Saturday, April 2.

Nearly 90 cars participated in an open practice session on Saturday afternoon, shaking down their racing equipment to prepare for the upcoming season of racing. A hearty group of fans who, along with the race teams had to wait through a short rain delay, were on hand to witness the strong field of competitors practice, giving indication that the upcoming season should be getting off to a good start.

Drivers from various divisions that will be competing at Grandview during the 2022 race season were represented including Modifieds, Sportsman, Vintage cars, winged and non-wing Sprint cars, Enduro cars, Xcel 600 Modifieds and SpeedSTR’s took practice laps during the afternoon session.

Defending Opening Day winner Duane Howard was able to turn the fastest lap during practice with a time of 14.324 seconds, tops over a field of 30 T.P. Trailers 358 Modifieds in attendance, followed by Mike Lisowski with second quick time, with a lap of 14.536 seconds.

Decker Swinehart was able to turn the fastest lap of 40 T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman competitors on hand with a lap of 15.382 seconds, followed by Mark Kemmerer with a lap of 15.430 seconds.

With practice now complete, attention turns to the 2022 season opener next Saturday. All of these drivers who were practicing, along with the rest of the track regulars and some expected invaders will be arriving next Saturday to participate in the 60th anniversary Season Opener.

When the green flag drops on Saturday night April 2 at Grandview Speedway, it will begin the 60th consecutive season of stock car racing at the one-third mile high banked clay raceway, all under the direction of the Rogers family.

The special Opening Night event will be the 5th annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, featuring Big Block/Small Block Modifieds racing 60-laps for $10,060 to win and $1060 to take the green. The race distance and race purse have both been increased, and are both using the number 60, representing the track’s 60th year of racing. The winning driver will also get a guaranteed starting spot in the September 17 Freedom 76.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial feature event for Modifieds will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 60-lap championship feature.

This event is a non-point race, no pit license is required. There is no entry fee, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number.

Track officials are reminding drivers and car owners to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the event and will have a VP fuel truck on hand for this event. Once again as was the case last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the speedway on a weekly basis, so race teams need to plan accordingly.

American Racer tires will be available at the track for this event. American Racer is also posting a total bonus of $1000 dollars for drivers who do not qualify for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial feature race. Four randomly selected drivers will each receive $250 from a drawing of all non-qualifiers.

Information and car rules are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

Rev. Don Kerns will present Da Rev’s tailgate worship and communion service from 4-4:45 at the meet and greet area outside the main gate on April 2. Bring your own tailgate and chair and join in the worship service. Pastor Don will be on hand starting at 3:45 pm. There will not be a meet and greet with the drivers for the opener.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm, which will be the starting time for all Saturday night programs for the month of April. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by warm-ups at 5 pm. Grandstand admission for adults is $30, children 6-11 pay $10, and under age 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 and again, no license is required.

Saturday, April 9 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener, however if not needed, then it will serve as the first point race of the season for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Grandstand adult admission is $18 with children under age 12 admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR