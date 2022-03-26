Grammy award nominated singer Flo Rida will be the headline act for the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival July 8-10, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Saturday.

The weekend-long music festival will run in conjunction with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at the speedway, featuring performances across a variety of musical genres throughout the weekend.

Flo Rida – known for chart-topping hits like “My House”, “Whistle”, and “Low” - will perform a pre-race concert on Sunday, July 10. His concert will be the final act of the inaugural summer music festival which will see as many as 12 performances around the speedway during the weekend.

With a pre-race pit pass, fans in attendance will be able to get stage-front access to Flo Rida’s concert and driver introductions before the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

The Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival will also feature concerts on the speedway’s frontstretch before the Alsco Uniforms 250 and after the race in the Peach Pit on Saturday, July 9, as well as a variety of major musical acts throughout the three-day festival. Additional musical acts and performance times will be announced at a later date.

“With all kinds of music to enjoy from rock to country off the track and two thrilling races on it, there’s never been a better time to experience NASCAR in Atlanta,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “You won’t want to miss this massive weekend. So if you haven’t already, make your plans to be here in July because the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival will be the highlight of your summer.”

The Revs & Riffs music festival will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Get your July Cup tickets now | Buy before March 27th and get a free pre-race pit pass!

To get more information on Revs & Riffs or purchase tickets to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

