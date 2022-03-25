Longview RV Becomes Official Sponsor of Stafford’s Camping Area & Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

Stafford Speedway is proud to announce a new partnership with Longview RV of Windsor Locks, CT. In a multi-year agreement, Longview RV will serve as the official sponsor of the Stafford Speedway camping area and also provide a $100 contingency bonus for the 3rd place finisher in each SK Modified® feature

“We are excited to be the official RV dealer and campground sponsor for Stafford Motor Speedway,” noted Longview RV General Manager Todd Emerson. “The Longview RV Family can't wait for the racing season to start and we look forward to having the fans be able to camp in the Longview RV camping area.”

Family owned and operated since its founding in 1959, Longview RV offers one of the largest selections of new and used RVs in the Northeast. In addition to RV sales, Longview also offers an extensive service department as well as RV rentals. Visit longviewrv.com to search the current inventory of RVs available on the lot in Windsor Locks.

“Camping at Stafford Speedway is a longstanding tradition,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “We take pride in being able to partner with great local businesses like Longview RV who, similar to Stafford Speedway, is a multi-generation family run business. In recent years we’ve begun to improve the camping area and we are very excited about partnering with Longview RV to continue those improvements.”

Race fans have had the opportunity to camp in the Stafford Speedway parking lot for over 5 decades with many tales of Richie Evans or Bugsy Stevens hanging out with fans after a long night at the races. The tradition continues to this day with hundreds of fans packing the Longview RV area for Stafford Speedway racing events.

In addition to the camping area, Longview RV becomes the newest member of the Stafford Speedway contingency program posting a $100 bonus for the 3rd place finisher in each SK Modified® feature.

For more information on Longview RV and to see their current inventory, visit longviewrv.com. For more information on Stafford Speedway visit staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR