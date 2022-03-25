April a Big Month at South Boston Speedway With Special Events and an Array of Touring Series Visiting the Speedway

South Boston Speedway, the Home of Big Events, has a busy month of April ahead with three events, two of them featuring touring series, highlighting the month’s calendar.



The first of the trio of April events is right around the corner – the Smart Ford-South Boston 234 racing program on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. featuring the fast, open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour in a 99-lap race and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors in a 100-lap race. Races for the Hornets Division and Champ Karts are also included on the four-race card.



Racing action will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon, April 16, with the Viny’s Italian Restaurant/Frutopia Mini Family Day. It will be a big day for family fun at South Boston Speedway as everyone under the age of 18 will be admitted free courtesy of Viny’s Italian Restaurant/Frutopia Mini.



Six races are scheduled for that event, with twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division highlighting the action. A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Hornets Division round of the action.



Another of South Boston Speedway’s premier events of the 2022 season will wrap up the month of April. For the first time ever, lightning-fast, high-powered winged 410 sprint cars will hit the track at South Boston Speedway for the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on Friday night, April 29 and Saturday night, April 30.



The Must-See Racing winged 410 sprint cars will be featured in a full event both nights that will include heat races, a B Main, and a feature race. The open-wheel winged 410 sprint cars of the Must-See Racing Series will be the fastest cars to ever race on the .4-mile South Boston Speedway oval, and the track’s all-time speed record of just over 103 mph is certain to fall.



In addition, fans will see the competitors and the open-wheel cars of the USAC Eastern Midgets series both nights.



On Friday night, April 29, South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division competitors will join the program with the Must-See Racing winged 410 sprint cars and USAC Eastern Midgets series. A 50-lap race is set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race is slated for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race is scheduled for the Hornets Division.



On Saturday night, April 30, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will be featured in twin 75-lap races. The Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will stage a 25-lap race. Both series will join the Must-See Racing winged 410 sprint cars and the USAC Eastern Midgets series on the program for a full night of racing.



The first race on Friday night, April 29 will start at 8 p.m. Action starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, April 30.



“April will be an exciting month for us at South Boston Speedway and for racing fans across the region,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Fans will be treated to seeing a variety of racing series and seeing the fastest and most powerful cars to race at South Boston Speedway with the special events we will be hosting during the month. The month of April will be a variety-filled, action-packed month for racing fans here at South Boston Speedway and we look forward to seeing everyone here.”



Tickets for the April 2 Smart Ford-South Boston 234 racing program, the Viny’s Italian Restaurant/Frutopia Mini Race Day on April 16 and the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30 are on sale and are available online on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during normal business hours.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.

SBS PR