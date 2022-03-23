Richmond Raceway & Virginia Tourism Corporation Renew Partnership on NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Entitlement, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announce a renewal of their partnership on the entitlement for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, April 1. This is the second consecutive year Richmond has hosted the Whelen Modifed Tour. The official name of the race will remain the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

“Richmond Raceway is a destination for sports and entertainment in the greater Richmond region, so we are proud to renew our partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation on the entitlement for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway President. “The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is one of the most thrilling, high-speed series we host, so we look forward to welcoming the series back as we support Rita McClenny and the VTC team’s mission to promote and develop tourism across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is a wonderful way to experience the excitement of motorsports and enjoy the outdoors,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for racing fans visiting the area. We are looking forward to travelers discovering for themselves why Virginia is the destination for racing lovers.”

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is part of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 2 and the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3. Ryan Preece won last year’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

Richmond first hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on May 16, 1948. The race was the first NASCAR sanctioned race in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Richmond hosted the modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 1990-1993, 1997, 1999-2002, 2021. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with three wins at Richmond.

To learn more about Virginia Tourism Corporation, visit virginia.org.

Richmond Raceway PR