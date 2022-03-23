Mahoning Valley Speedway Test and Tune sessions to be held next two weekends

This coming Saturday and Sunday, March 26 & 27, from noon to 4:00 pm Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway will hold a Test and Tune and likewise the following weekend, April 2 & 3 with the objective for teams to shake down their mounts in advance of the 2022 season of racing at the paved ¼-mile oval which gets underway on Saturday evening, April 9 with race #1 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series and the Freddy Hamm Tribute.

The Test and Tune days are open to any type of race car provided they are fitted with a roll cage and proper safety equipment.

For Mahoning Valley’s teams the speedway highly recommends that they take advantage of this time to bring their cars to the track for safety inspections which will have a reduced time to do so on Opening Day.

Pit gates will open at 11:00 am on each of the designated days. Track activity will run from noon to 4:00 pm. Pits are $10 per person and $25 per car. Grandstands are free to the public.

Also season passes will be available for purchase during all Test and Tune sessions. Must have a photo ID. Passes are non-transferrable no exceptions. Season pass pricing is as follows, adults $275. (average $12 per race), students 11+ and seniors 65+ $240 (average $10 per race).

On Opening Day the Modifieds will run in a pair of 45 lap features. Also in action will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures. Race time is 5:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR