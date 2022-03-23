World of Outlaws Make Only 2022 So Cal Appearance Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will be making their only 2022 appearance in Southern California this Saturday night, March 26th, in the “SoCal Showdown” at Perris Auto Speedway. Not only will it be the lone showing in SoCal this year for the traveling tour, but it will be the first time fans have had a chance to see the winged stars at The PAS since 2019. Joining the WoO for the show that begins at 7:00 p.m. will be the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars along with The PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprints.

The popular World of Outlaws drivers have been on The PAS schedule every year since 2012. However, fans have been deprived of seeing them due to Covid the past two seasons. In addition, the series 2018 appearance was canceled due to rain. Thus, Saturday’s event will only be the second time Southern California race fans have been able to see the Outlaws since 2017 at the track that is located 70-miles east of Los Angeles and 83 miles north of San Diego.

“It is going to be great to finally have the World of Outlaws back at Perris Auto Speedway,” promoter Don Kazarian said on Monday morning. “With the last two years being canceled by Covid, it is needless to say that the fans out here are pumped up to see the Outlaws on Saturday night. The atmosphere in the grandstands is always electric when the Outlaws come to town as it is the only chance to see them in Southern California every year. With Covid intervening the past two years, the atmosphere will be magnified on Saturday night.”

“By teaming with the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, fans get two different disciplines of sprint car racing in one night,” Kazarian continued. “It is the best of two worlds. Very seldom do you see two of the top 410 series racing together. Especially here on the West Coast. We think everyone will enjoy this exciting doubleheader.”

Saturday will be the 22nd-lifetime appearance of the World of Outlaws at Perris. They first competed at The PAS on November 2nd, 1996. Since then 11 different drivers have scored Outlaw wins at the track. Mark Kinser won the first seven WoO races at the facility that is located just a few miles from the site of the defunct Riverside International Raceway. The two-time series champion’s win streak stretched through Halloween Night in 1998 when Johnny Herrera busted through for the victory.

Daryn Pittman is second on the Outlaw PAS win list with three triumphs. Joey Saldana and Danny “The Dude” Lasoski, with two victories each, are the only other Outlaw drivers with more than one victory at the track. Herrera, Craig Dollansky, Jason Myers, Kerry Madsen, Paul McMahon, David Gravel, and Aaron Reutzel have one victory each. Reutzel was the first to the checkered flag the last time the Outlaws appeared in SoCal on March 30, 2019.

Another point of interest for the Outlaws on Saturday will come in qualifying. Dover Missouri’s Lasoski set the all-time one-lap track record of 13.875 in February 2002. That record still stands today.

Heading the USAC/CRA field will be nine-time series champion Damion Gardner of Concord, California. In January, the future Hall of Fame driver captured the first three main events of the season at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. Those three victories give him an unofficial total of 105 on the all-time combined CRA, SCRA, USAC/CRA victory roll. That ties him with CRA racing legend Dean Thompson for the all-time lead on that list.

The three wins at Cocopah propelled Gardner into his usual USAC/CRA point lead and he enters Saturday’s race with a 37-point advantage over Buckeye, Arizona’s Charles Davis Jr. Eddie Tafoya Jr. of Chino Hills, the 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, is fourth in points and Corona veteran Austin Williams is fifth. Garden Grove’s Brody Roa, who is currently third in the standings, will be bypassing the USAC/CRA portion of Saturday’s show to race with the Outlaws.

USAC/CRA fans will be pleased to see a long-time favorite return to action this Saturday. Car owner Robbie Allen confirmed that “Showtime” Danny Sheridan will be wheeling his famous #12 sprint car. Sheridan, who resides in Santa Maria California, has eight-lifetime series wins. Six of those wins have come at The PAS.

Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Qualifying will begin at 6:00 and the first race will take the green flag at 7:00. Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/3v1seAD. For those who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday night.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, CA (92571) The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone is (951) 940-0134.

