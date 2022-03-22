Back to His Roots Again, BAMA Native & Country Artist Riley Green Set to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 23

Talladega Superspeedway will welcome home country music artist and Alabama native Riley Green, who is set to headline the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 23, during GEICO 500 weekend. It will mark the second time that Green, who was born just down the street from the historic 2.66-mile venue in nearby Jacksonville, AL, has performed at the track’s Saturday Night Concert.

Admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, April 24. To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his

generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.

His full-length debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and Platinum-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” – a song People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere,” and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Highlighting his Southern

roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as

"Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate." Riley was named ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020.

"Playing at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 was a dream come true for me,” says Green. “Ever since I was a kid, we would drive down to the race track on Saturday for the concert that night and stay for the Sunday race. Some of my favorite memories as a kid were watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. with my granddaddy on Sunday afternoons. I am really looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again and play at that iconic place."

The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The show kicks off after the running of a racing doubleheader, featuring the General Tire 200 (12:00 p.m. CDT) for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 (3:00 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Several additional opportunities await fans at Talladega Superspeedway during the upcoming weekend, including the fan-favorite 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience, which includes: up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, Pre-Race Ceremonies and Victory Lane; hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating, and Busch Balcony; incredible Kid’s programming; and a limited number of remaining RV camping spots.

NASCAR’s new ‘Next Gen’ car will see its first action on Talladega’s 33-degree banking in the GEICO 500 (2:00 p.m. CDT start on Sunday). Debuting in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the Next Gen car is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry. It is designed to give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. So far this season, the race cars that look more like street version vehicles, have put on incredible racing for fans.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR