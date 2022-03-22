World Wide Technology Raceway partners with Lundy’s Special Events for concessions and corporate hospitality for NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA weekends

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has partnered with Lundy’s Special Events for corporate hospitality and concessions for its NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series weekends.

Lundy’s Special Events has been involved in achieving winning VIP experiences at some of the most important racing and sporting events in the nation. Celebrating over 51 years in business, Lundy’s began as a family-owned catering firm to the thoroughbred industry. Today, under close supervision of the founding family members, Lundy’s has embarked with the third generation, becoming a powerhouse of special event companies offering services that provide solutions to events of every size in locations that span from racetracks, stadiums, empty fields and incredible ballrooms.

“We conducted an extensive search for the right fit for catering and concessions as it pertains to our major event weekends here at WWTR,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “We wanted to make sure we found the company that could represent our family-friendly atmosphere and offered quality food at reasonable prices. After seeing Lundy’s in action at the St. Pete Grand Prix, as well as having attended events they’ve serviced for more than 30 years, we knew they would be a great fit. Just like the ownership of WWTR, the ownership team at Lundy’s is on site, working hard, and making sure the customer is having a great experience.

‘We also know the team at Lundy’s can deliver a great selection of national and local food selections that will appeal to everyone. Having watched them for many years, we know they can quickly streamline the ordering and payment operations so that fans can grab a meal and return quickly to their seats without missing any of the on-track action. Unlike many of the vendors that service major events, Lundy’s is working closely with the track to ensure that affordability is key. We want fans to know they can spend a day at the races and enjoy a wide range of items at prices everyone can afford.”

“We are excited and thrilled to partner with World Wide Technology Raceway for the 2022 racing season,” said Alissa Tibe, President of the Sports and Hospitality Division of LSE. “The ambitious vision that WWTR owner Curtis Francois has created is palpable and we look forward to being part of this amazing team. As a family-owned business, we take great pride in working within a new community, we look forward to developing lasting friendships and developing a wining food and beverage experience for all of our guests.”

WWTR concession stands and vendors will accept both cash and credit cards during the major event weekends.

WWTR will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race – the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter – on Sunday, June 5. Leading up to the Cup Series race, WWTR’s festive NASCAR Weekend will include a downtown NASCAR hauler parade, a fan fest at Ballpark Village, the inaugural #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information. WWTR is the only track in the world that offers NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing at one facility.

WWTR PR