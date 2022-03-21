Kurt Busch Donates 500 Tickets to Military & Veterans through Vet Tix for the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond Raceway

Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing, is donating 500 tickets for military service members and veterans through Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) for the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3 at Richmond Raceway.

“NASCAR does such a great job showing support and appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces and I’m really honored to play a small part in trying to give back to our active duty and veteran servicemembers,” said Kurt Busch. “Through the partnership with Vet Tix, and with support from other drivers and tracks, we have provided a great experience for so many service members and first responders and I’m glad we can continue to give back. This is a great fit with Richmond to also be able to provide military members with a great race day experience through the Military Hospitality area. Thanks to Richmond Raceway for working with me on this idea and to Vet Tix for the work they do for veterans.”

Military and veterans will be able to redeem up to four free tickets to the Toyota Owners 400 on www.vettix.org courtesy of Kurt Busch. Over numerous seasons, Busch has donated tickets to NASCAR races in partnership with Vet Tix to share appreciation for the service of our dedicated active duty military and veterans.

“We are grateful to Kurt Busch for donating tickets to our military and veterans, so we can host even more service members for the Toyota Owners 400 at America’s Premier Short Track,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway President. “Along with our Military Appreciation program, we are proud to partner with Kurt Busch and Vet Tix to share our thankfulness to military and veterans at Richmond Raceway.”

Richmond Raceway’s long-time Military Appreciation program provides past and present service members $10 off select race tickets for each Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at America’s Premier Short Track. The first 1,500 military and veteran ticketholders also receive complimentary access to the exclusive Military Hospitality presented by Dominion Energy at Richmond Raceway. To learn more about Military Appreciation at Richmond Raceway, visit www.richmondraceway.com/ military.

“Our military personnel and veterans have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom,” said Michael Focareto III, Vet Tix CEO, Founder, and Navy veteran. “Vet Tix is honored to partner with Kurt Busch and Richmond Raceway by showing our gratitude to our military and veterans through Kurt’s generous ticket donation and Richmond Raceway’s Military Appreciation program. It’s a great way we can give something to those who gave while making memories.”

Vet Tix is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides event tickets to their 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responder members. To date, Vet Tix has distributed over 11.5 million tickets. Vet Tix has built a well-respected brand over the years with hundreds of thousands of testimonials from their members (VetTixers) sharing how these experiences the organization provided them has contributed to incredible lifelong memories, opportunities for veterans, service members, and their families to reintegrate into society and American life all while strengthening their family bonds and sharing event experiences. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit www.vettix.org.

Richmond Raceway PR