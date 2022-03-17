World Wide Technology Raceway Secures TicketSmarter as a Presenting Sponsor for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race

The EnjoyIllinois300 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) will be presented by TicketSmarter, the fast-growing, live-event ticket marketplace based in Overland Park, Kansas.

“We live and breathe live events and our goal is to help fans get to as many as possible,” says Jeff Goodman, CEO of TicketSmarter. “NASCAR fans, in particular, are kindred spirits. They travel to multiple races each year and tend to be avid concertgoers as well.”

TicketSmarter is a low-cost, high-service ticket resale marketplace that offers tickets to more than 125,000 events at any one time, and supports up to 40,000 transactions per month.

As presenting sponsor, TicketSmarter is featured with the race title sponsor, the Illinois Department of Tourism, on the EnjoyIllinois300 race logo and featured prominently throughout the WWTR venue during the 2022 racing season.

TicketSmarter is an existing sponsor at the track – serving as the official ticket resale partner – and is growing its investment in motorsports across the nation.

“We are thrilled to have an existing track partner grow their commitment to our raceway,” says Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of WWTR. “Relationships are everything to us, and we value the loyalty TicketSmarter is demonstrating by joining us as a presenting sponsor.”

To purchase tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race, visit wwtraceway.com or call 618-215-8888.

WWTR PR