Kids Candy Giveaways at All Regular Perris Auto Speedway Races

When Perris Auto Speedway kicks off its 26th season of racing this Saturday night, March 19, with the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks along with the IMCA Modifieds and Sport Compacts, a tradition will return to the track. At intermission, all the drivers will park their cars on the front straightaway, officials will open the crossover gates and all fans will be admitted onto the track to collect autographs and for the kids to collect free candy from the drivers. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

The candy giveaway started about six years ago, and it has gone from a one-night idea, into a tradition at all regular races. The only shows it will not happen at in 2022 are the upcoming World of Outlaws race and November’s Oval Nationals.

“The candy giveaway/autograph session has become a PAS tradition,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “Six or seven years ago we had a race a couple of days before Halloween. A few days before the race, Shelly Wooldridge (the track’s fuel, tire, and parts supplier) suggested we have the drivers pass out candy to kids in costume at intermission. We figured we would get 35 or 40 kids. About 200 showed up. We tried it again the next couple of years and the numbers doubled.

Verne Sweeney meets a young fan during intermission at Perris Auto Speedway. Charles Fawcett photo.

The candy giveaway was working well and that spawned another idea. Steven Fangmeyer, who grew up at the track and ended up being one of the most popular stock car drivers in PAS history, suggested the track try doing it at all stock car races to pump up the crowd. Of course, since it was not around Halloween, no costumes were required. The move paid immediate dividends as the crowds grew. That led to bringing it to adding it to the sprint car races as well.

“When we tried it at our stock car shows it was all positive,” Kazarian explained. “We then decided to try it at our sprint car shows. It worked there, too. Like the stock car shows, it resulted in an increase in our crowd size. It has also introduced a lot of new, young families coming out to the races. And those families keep coming back.”

“What other sport can kids go to, walk on the event surface, meet the athlete, get an autograph, a piece of candy, and 10-minutes later cheer for that athlete as he competes,” Kazarian continued. “It is a unique deal, and it makes the kids want to come back. It works great for the families, the racing teams, sponsors, and the track. It is a very big deal.

Fans crowd the track to meet the drivers during intermission at Perris Auto Speedway. Kenny Lonngren photo.

Great racing and the candy giveaway are not the only keys to the show. An entertaining, well-run program is also necessary.

“It is not all about the candy giveaway,” said the longtime promoter. “You need to have an entertaining, well-run show. Our drivers put on great races and ideally, we like to have the whole show done in three hours or less. Every so often those plans get derailed if there is a big crash or a lot of crashes on the night, but our goal is to be done by 10:00. A couple of the worst things you can ever see at a racetrack is a kid sleeping on the bleachers at midnight because the show has dragged on for five hours or you watch people leaving early because the show dragged on, and the kids got bored. Those kids are not going to want to come back, so we do our absolute best to keep the kids entertained and get them in and out in a decent amount of time.”

