Ambetter is donating 500 tickets for military service members to attend the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20.

Troops will be able to redeem up to four free tickets to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on VetTix.org courtesy of Ambetter. The donation comes as Ambetter, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has partnered with the Hampton, Ga., track as Official Health Insurance Partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“As a military veteran and military spouse, I know first-hand the sacrifices made by our military members, veterans, and their families,” said Suzy DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Ambetter’s parent company. “We’re delighted to have a like-minded partner in Atlanta Motor Speedway, who share our commitment to the military community. Ambetter is honored to give our nation’s military members and veterans a NASCAR experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway, furthering our commitment to making a positive impact in our local communities.”

Ambetter, born out of the Affordable Care Act, is on a mission to help everyone get the care they deserve; especially those underinsured or uninsured. To further that cause, Ambetter has partnered with Atlanta Motor Speedway and sister facilities Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. Ambetter is donating tickets to military veterans and their families at each of the NASCAR Cup Series races held at these race tracks across the nation.

Through its partnership with AMS, Ambetter will receive signage, activation, hospitality, and marketing opportunities at each of the speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series races.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ambetter as a new partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’re moved by their generous donation to those who have given so much for us,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I look forward to working together with Ambetter during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and beyond.”

“We are pleased to join Atlanta Motor Speedway in recognizing our local heroes,” said Wade Rakes, plan president and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. “As the son and grandson of veterans, I am grateful for your service to our country. The sacrifices of veterans and their families are what provide us healthy, vibrant, and active communities here at home.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway kicks off with practice for all three of NASCAR’s national touring series on Friday, March 18. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series compete on Saturday, March 19, in the Fr8 208 and Nalley Cars 250. The weekend is headlined by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 20.

More information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend is available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR