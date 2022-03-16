Free fan entertainment and activities coming to Dover Motor Speedway during April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Monster Mile fans can enjoya plethora of free, fun entertainment and activities at Dover Motor Speedway during the upcoming April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which will be the first full-fan-capacity-allowed race weekend at the Monster Mile since October 2019.

Planned appearances by NASCAR Cup Series stars include former NASCAR champions Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. and, defending Monster Mile NASCAR Cup Series race winner Alex Bowman, among others.

All rides, games, live music, appearances and other entertainment events outside the track are FREE to all fans throughout the weekend.



“We continue to build out a robust FanZone full of free entertainment for our spring weekend and are pleased to announce a portion of that excitement today,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president.



“There is a great deal of momentum surrounding the 2022 NASCAR season and the Next Gen car, and we are thrilled to play host once again to the top names in motorsports. This will be a weekend to remember!”

Driver appearances are just one of many free attractions coming to the Monster Mile. Also slated are Micro Wrestling Federation matches, Canine Stars performances, Bear Hollow Wood Carvers displays and auction, classic car shows, Dover’s traditional Saturday night fireworks and more.

Additional entertainment offerings and musical performances will be announced in coming weeks.

Start times for the following shows, appearances and attractions will be announced at a later date.

Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone opens at noon on Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. NOTE: All events are subject to change.

CANINE STARS: As seen and competed on “America’s Got Talent,” these incredibly talented pups perform elaborate tricks and stunts and have toured North America for 10 years.

MICRO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING: Talented athletic performers will match up in several professional wrestling battles on April 30 and May 1. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been drawing fans across the nation for more than 20 years for its shows featuring high-flying action, body slams and leaps from the top rope! Formed in 2000, the Micro Wrestling Federation features an entire cast of athletes and performers under 5 feet tall.

USO MILITARY VILLAGE: Huge area that will display our country’s finest military assets. Learn how this group assists our service members and their families around the world. Check out various military vehicles as well, including a helicopter and other military apparatus.

NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS FOUNDATION: Honoring the families of fallen firefighters, this year’s display will include a fire truck and other firefighting apparatus, while planned pre-race activities will honor the Baltimore City fire fighters and Clayton (Del.) fire chief who recently lost his life.

BUMPER CARS & GIANT SLIDE: NASCAR stars won’t be the only drivers trading paint at the Monster Mile with the country’s only large-scale carnival bumper car attraction! A giant 3-lane burlap sack slide will add to the nearby fun.

AMISH OUTLAWS: One of the weekend’s free live music shows will be the popular artists that will perform their traditional blend of rock, country and pop hits prior to the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race. Their musical skills and memorable on-stage outfits have drawn a large regional following through the years.

AXE THROWING: Test your aim with six available lanes in this challenging skill contest, free for all fans.

BEAR HOLLOW WOOD CARVERS: Incredibly skilled chainsaw artists create one-of-a-kind sculptures, both small and large. The unique creations will then be auctioned off throughout the weekend in Victory Plaza near the Monster Monument to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

HELL ON WHEELS: Daredevil BMX stunt show riders thrill audiences with multiple wild performances throughout the weekend.

ANIMAL ATTRACTIONS: A petting zoo complete with pony rides, goats, donkeys and other creatures will include the chance for children to get up close with a variety of endearing farm favorites.

INFLATABLE ATTRACTIONS AND FUN: Children of all ages can enjoy a wide variety of FREE activities in the FanZone, including rock walls, remote controlled racing cars, obstacle courses, and more!

DEL RODS CAR CLUB SHOWS: A huge display of vintage vehicles will be on display in the FanZone with shows before the Saturday and Sunday races.

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS: Presented by Kent County (Del.) Tourism, and scheduled for 9 p.m. on April 30, the spectacular display will be visible from all areas of the property.

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

FRIDAY, APRIL 29: ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.

