2022 Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series to Open Sunday, May 29

The thirty-third season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series joined by associate sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings & Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will kickoff the 2022 season at the Grandview Speedway on Sunday night, May 29. This event will showcase the Triple Roaring 20’s for Big Block vs 358 Modifieds and be joined by the SpeedSTR’s. Race time is set for 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM.

The management of Thunder on the Hill is pleased to announce and introduce Brianna Page, Ms. Thunder on the Hill 2022. Brianna has a long history in the sport, going back to racing quarter midgets at the age of six. One of her favorite racing experiences was taking part in the quarter midget nationals in North Carolina. This trip was memorable as set fast time and went on to win the feature, a huge accomplishment.

Brianna, at the age of 25 is currently a Systems Engineer and enjoys going to many of the local race tracks. She has a passion to be Ms. Thunder on the Hill and being a friendly face that will interact with fans, competitors and track officials on race day. As Ms. Thunder on the Hill, she plans to make connections and welcome new drivers and race teams pit side and is excited to meet fans as they enter the grandstands on race night. Brianna will also lead the popular Thunder on the Hill activities such as the pre-race Pit Tours as well as the popular Inside/Out promotion that allows race fans to watch warm-up from the turn four infield. More event activities to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pioneer Pole Buildings has sweetened the pot for the Sunday, May 29 Triple Roaring 20’s for Big Block/358 Modifieds posting a $5,000 bonus to any driver that sweeps the triple 20’s and a $1,000 bonus to any driver who wins two of the triple 20’s. Each 20 lap feature will pay $2,000 to win, making the sweep worth $11,000. So race fans, can you favorite win three features in one night at Grandview?

The Thunder Series continues on Tuesday, June 14 with the return of the popular Jesse Hockett Classic USAC Non-Wing Sprint National Tour, joined by the 358 Modifieds. For the modifieds, this event will be part of the first annual Tri-Track Series as Thunder on the Hill/Grandview Speedway work with Big Diamond and BAP’s for this six race mini-series for 358 Modifieds.

Tuesday, June 28 will showcase the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Greg Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win joined by the 358 Modifieds. This event pays tribute to remembering Greg Hodnett, one of the highly respected sprint car drivers of all times and a former Thunder on the Hill Sprint Champion.

The Thunder Series returns to “the hill” on Tuesday, August 2 with the Balls to the Wall 50 lap (invert race) for 358 modifieds, part of the Tri-Track Series and joined by the popular sportsman. This event offers a unique format for the 358 modifieds. After a series of qualifying, the top twelve drivers will take part in a revenge redraw to determine the starting line-up. This invert race will offer a bonus to the top ten drivers on lap 30 and lap 40 earning an additional payoff of $1,500 to the leader, $400 for second, $200 for third, $100 for fourth with $50 going to fifth through tenth. The twist is, the yellow flag will slow the field on lap 30 and lap 40 and the top four cars will invert. All other drivers hold their positions. The event will go with double-file restarts up to lap 48.

With the base purse being $5,000 to win, leading laps 30 and 40 would earn an extra $3,000 making it an eye catching $8,000 to win. But wait, it gets better. If a driver does the sweep of leading lap 30, 40 and 50, with thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, an additional $5,000 will go to the winner making it a $13,000 payday. This will be a “Balls to the Wall” event that will guarantee $1,000 for tenth and $500 just to start the feature event.

What is the theory around the invert race? This format will add another level of excitement for race fans, especially in the closing laps of the 50 lap feature. The added payoff that can be earned by running in the top ten is a bonus. Another interesting aspect is, a driver leads lap 30 or lap 40 and late in the race he drops out with mechanical issue, he still earns $1,500 plus the money posted for the position he finished.

The idea of this event is really to spice up a special modified event. History has been, special events are usually driven by extended distances and increased payoff. This offers the same, plus the twist of an invert. This is not an event you would do weekly, just something different that will bring drivers up on their wheel and fans to edge of their seat.

Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill is excited to be part of the return of the Tri-Track Series, working with both BAPS Motor Speedway and Big Diamond Raceway for six events in 2022. We look to expand this 358 Spec Motor Series going forward. In additional, all modified events that are part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2022 will also be NASCAR point races.

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – NAPA AUTO PARTS 7:30 PM

SUNDAY, MAY 29 TRIPLE ROARING 20’S FOR BIG BLOCK vs 358 MODIFIEDS* PLUS SpeedSTR’s

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES -NAPA AUTO PARTS 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIS USAC NON-WING SPRINT NATIONAL TOUR PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS* TRI-TRACK SERIES

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES-NAPA AUTO PARTS 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 PA 410 SPRINT SPEED SPEEDWEEK $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP & 358 MODIFIEDS*

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES- NAPA AUTO PARTS 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 BALLS TO WALL 50 FOR 358 MODIFIEDS* (Invert Race) TRI-TRACK SERIES POSSIBLE $13,000 TO WIN. . . PLUS SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

TOTH PR