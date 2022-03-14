Quiktrip Celebrates Final Year of Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 With the Most Patriotic Race of the NASCAR Circuit

Entering its eighth and final year as title sponsor, QuikTrip (QT ) is revving up for the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). QT and Folds of Honor will honor military families through several patriotic elements and events at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race weekend at AMS Mar. 18-20, 2022.

As with previous years, QT aims to continue the tradition of making NASCAR’s fifth race of the 2022 season the most patriotic event of the entire circuit, paying tribute to United States military service members and their families.

“It has been a privilege to support the work of Folds of Honor through this title sponsorship at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager, Mendi Parker-Treat. “We are grateful to our partners, fans and supporters who have helped honor and recognize the sacrifices of military families during each race and beyond.”

QT is a longtime supporter of military families, and has a deep relationship with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational opportunities and financial assistance to the families of fallen and disabled soldiers. Folds of Honor and QT are committed to honoring the sacrifice of America’s heroes by helping equip their loved ones with necessary support to achieve their academic ambitions, and ultimately, their life goals. Through the synchronistic partnership between QT and Folds of Honor, the organizations will work together to fuel the dreams of military families.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was a pivotal catalyst in helping to raise awareness for the nonprofit organization. Since the race began in 2015, Folds of Honor has granted 34,000 scholarships to families of fallen and disabled soldiers, representing nearly $170 million worth of scholarships.

A variety of events and special appearances are planned to celebrate the most patriotic race on the NASCAR circuit:

Fan Zone and Stage

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip Fan Zone and Stage, located just in front of the main gate (No. 13) entrances at AMS, will feature nonstop entertainment throughout race weekend. The Fan Zone opens Friday, Mar. 18 at 1p.m., and will feature a keynote speech from Folds of Honor special guest Michael Lammey.

US Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lammey served our country honorably for over nine years. On December 1st, 2006 PO1 Lammey was on the U.S.S. Frank Cable, Guam when he sustained a life changing experience. The boiler on this ship was damaged and exploded, changing his life forever. PO1 Lammey sustained 3rd degree burns to 48% of his body by 1200-degree steam that quickly filled the room. Out of the six service members injured, four survived and two did not. Michael’s wife Rose and their three daughters are Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

On Saturday, Mar. 19 and Sunday, Mar. 20, race fans can enjoy the Kids Xfinity Series autograph session in the morning with NXS and NCWTS drivers in the Fan Zone before an honorary Presentation of the Colors and Flag Folding Ceremony.

Additional special appearances in the Fan Zone include:

of the “Big & Rich” duo Musical performance by Country Music Recording Artist Grace Asbury

Q&A with NASCAR Drivers Chase Elliott, Daniel Suárez and Austin Dillon

and Meet Monster Jam competitor Todd DeLuc

Meet MLB Hall of Famers Dale Murphy and John Smoltz

and Performances by hypnotist Sheri Spell

Folds of Honor Founder Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney

Other Fan Zone activities include:

Snackle Eating Contest

Super Cornhole Challenge

Coca-Cola iRacing Simulator

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

QuikTrip Recruiting Booth

Canine Stars from America’s Got Talent

More details and the schedule of events can be found at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/events.

John Rich Celebrity Appearance

John Rich has spent over two decades in the music industry, including being half of one of the most impactful duos in all of country music, Big and Rich. He is a three-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, has written/produced over 40 Top 40 Singles, written/produced 14 No. 1 hits and is the only artist in Country Music to score a Top 10 as a Group, Duo and Solo Artist.

As a supporter of U.S. military service members, John Rich proudly partners with Folds of Honor to promote and raise awareness of the organization’s mission. He will make appearances throughout the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race weekend, including spending time on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip Stage conducting Q&A sessions Friday through Sunday.

Grand Marshal

American Country Rock Singer Brantley Gilbert will serve as Grand Marshal for the race.

The 13th Lap

NASCAR fans will participate in a profound demonstration of honor and respect for fallen and wounded U.S. military service members during the 13th lap of the 325-lap race when stadium spectators will raise and hold a printed replica of a folded American flag for the duration of the lap. The demonstration is a sign of respect and gratitude to military members.

An American flag folded 13 times represents the fallen and is symbolic of the last reward for military service.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Trophy

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 trophy was thoughtfully crafted to include three key components: the

M61 “Vulcan” cannon, the folded flag and the wings.

The M61 “Vulcan” cannon has been used in every major military conflict since Vietnam. It fires

20mm rounds from six barrels at an incredible rate of 6,000 rounds per minute. This beacon of

strength symbolizes the steadfast resolve of our Armed Forces to vigorously defend our nation

against all threats and has been replicated into the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner’s trophy.

The cannon is placed on the trophy’s base, which is adorned with challenge coins of each of the

five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The folded flag is a solemn reminder of those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

After being carefully folded 13 times, the flag is presented to surviving family members of a fallen

American hero.

The polished aluminum wings represent the freedom Folds of Honor aspires to provide the

spouses and children of our veterans killed or disabled in their service to America. The wings are

made of 13 individual pieces of polished aluminum – each bonded to the next – to ultimately

create a victorious “V.” This interconnection speaks to the undeniable strength formed when a

commitment to common vision is shared by many.