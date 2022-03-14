Virginia Motor Speedway to Return to Weekly Racing Saturday, April 9th

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to Weekly Racing Saturday, April 9th. To say the anticipation level for this Saturday is high would be an understatement; fans and competitors want to return to racing at the ½ mile speed plant in Jamaica, VA.

The night will feature the Victory Lap Pro Late Model, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Car divisions in some exciting side-by-side action.

Competitor gates for Saturday, April 9th will open at noon for inspection and registration, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 5:30 pm for practice/hot laps.

The speedway is currently accepting registrations for the 2022 season. Visit our website to download and print off the forms. We encourage all our competitors to fill out the registration form in advance to speed up opening day.

Divisions scheduled to race on Saturday will be the Victory Pro Late Models (35 Laps), Budweiser Modifieds (30 Laps), Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps), and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (25 laps). All divisions will run Hot Lap Time Trials and Features.

Admission price for Adults $12, seniors (60+) $10; military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $8, students 13 – 17 years old $6 and children 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $25.

Bring your portable radio headset and enjoy hearing the call of all the action on the track by tuning into 95.5 FM on your radio dial.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule of Virginia Motor Speedway's 2021 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get full ticket and camping information. Also, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway , and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.

VMS PR