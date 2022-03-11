Friday, Mar 11

Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest in Downtown Sebring returns on Tuesday

Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest in Downtown Sebring returns on Tuesday
The City on the Circle will again help welcome the world’s greatest drivers and sports car racing teams with the Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest on Tuesday, March 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. 
 
The free community event will feature appearances by more than 15 drivers, a parade of more than 35 beautiful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship transporters – which are used by teams as a mobile office, shop and race car transporter – race car displays, live music and food trucks. 
 
Local band Raisin’ Cain and DJ Ian Belanger will provide an upbeat and exciting mood, and a driver question and answer session will take place at 6:30 p.m. Fans young and old can meet the drivers and get autographs following the Q&A session.
 
Supporting corporate partners of the event include Sebring International Raceway, Michelin, AdventHealth, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Yuengling and Sebring PX – the official merchandise vendor of Sebring International Raceway.
 
For more information and updates leading up to the event, visit the IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest at Sebring event page.
 
Sebring Fan Fest 2022 Schedule of Events:
 
5:30 p.m. -- Event Opens
5:30 p.m. -- Live Music
6 p.m. -- IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Transporter Parade
6:15 p.m. -- Welcome – Sebring Raceway President Wayne Estes and Sebring Mayor John Shoop
6:20 p.m. -- Kids Power Wheels Race
6:30 p.m. -- Driver Fan Forum and Q&A
6:55 p.m. -- Driver Autograph Session
7:20 p.m. -- Live Music
 
Tickets and parking for SuperSebring including the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts are available at www.SebringRaceway.com at pre-opening prices until Tuesday. Gates will open to all fans who have pre-purchased all tickets and parking passes on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Gate sales will begin Wednesday morning, with on-track activities starting at 8:55 a.m. with the first Porsche Carrera Cup practice, followed by four full days of on- and off-track activities including five races, concerts featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Chase Matthew and more. 
 
Among the drivers expected to attend include:
 
 
  • Filipe Albuquerque
  • Jarett Andretti
  • Josh Burdon
  • Matt Campbell
  • Gabby Chaves
  • Ted Giovanis
  • Mathieu Jaminet
  • Kyle Marcelli
  • Sheena Monk
  • Ryan Dalziel
  • Kyle Tilley
  • Felipe Nasr
  • Hugh Plumb
  • Matt Plumb
  • Alex Rockwell
  • Eric Rockwell
  • Will Stevens
  • Ricky Taylor
  • Owen Trinkler
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

