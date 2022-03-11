Grandview Ready to Drop Green on 2022 Season

The 60th anniversary season of professional auto racing at Grandview Speedway, will officially begin on Saturday, April 2 with the running of the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker.

The first green flag of the year however, falls on the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing Series, as they will present a double-header on Saturday, March 19 starting at 1 pm. (rain date March 20).

The following Saturday, March 26 will be the traditional free-to-the-public practice session open to all divisions. Pit gates will open at 10 am, and the practice session will start at 12 noon and run till 5 pm. Admission to the pit area is $35 and no license is required, grandstand admission for spectators is free.

Also on March 26, fans who purchased season passes will be able to select their seats for the new season starting at 10 am.

There is still time to purchase a Grandview season pass, covering all Saturday night events, from the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events. Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope. Season passes can also be purchased at the track on Practice Day, March 26.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR