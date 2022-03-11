South Boston Speedway's March 12 Open Practice/Media Day canceled due to weather

Due to weather forecasts calling for rain and cold temperatures, South Boston Speedway officials have cancelled Saturday’s Open Practice/Media Day event.



South Boston Speedway officials said the track will host open practice on Friday, March 18, the day before the track’s season-opening race. The open practice will run from 11 a.m. until dusk (approximately 7 p.m.).



Speedway officials also noted that weather permitting, track rental will be available for racing teams during the upcoming week. Teams must call the speedway office at 1-434-572-4947 or call toll free at 1-877-440-1540 to schedule a testing date.



The Danville Toyota 2022 Season Opener racing program on Saturday, March 19 will kick off the track’s 2022 racing season. Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars and a 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division competitors headline the season-opening event. A 30-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s action.

Grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race of the day will get the green flag at 2 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the event are priced at $10 each plus a $1.50 processing fee and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, March 18.



Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR