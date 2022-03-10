Blanco Brown Will Drive Pace Car for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Fans might be tempted to do “The Git Up” before Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500. Phoenix Raceway announced today that multi-platinum recording artist and producer Blanco Brown will drive the Chevrolet Camaro pace car for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Blanco’s brilliant blend of country and hip-hop has made him a worldwide sensation,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “It’s an honor to have such a talented hitmaker lead our field to green for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.”

Brown’s “The Git Up” became an overnight sensation and occupied the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks. The single has been certified 12x platinum across three countries, and his music has been streamed more than 900 million times globally.

Moreover, Brown’s collaborations with the likes of Diplo, Nelly, Parmalee and Bryce Vine have garnered acclaim, and he’s produced for artists like Fergie, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, Kane Brown, Ciara and more.

Brown is also no stranger to NASCAR. He rode with NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick during Burnouts on Broadway as part of NASCAR’s Champions Week celebration in Nashville last year..

“As much fun as it was being a passenger, it’s going to be a lot more fun being behind the wheel,” Brown said. “I can’t wait to see all of the fans who are ready to show out for their favorite drivers. It’s going to be a good time.”

Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 caps three incredible days of racing at Phoenix Raceway. On Friday, March 11, the rising stars of the ARCA Menards Series will compete in the General Tire 150. That leads to Saturday, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action in the United Rentals 200.

Tickets for all events are available at www.phoenixraceway.com/tickets .

Phoenix Raceway PR