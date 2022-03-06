Record No. 6! Tomac Wins Again to Become All-Time Winner of DAYTONA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway is known for dramatic, late-race passes for the lead and win. Saturday night was no exception, and it happened in historic fashion with Eli Tomac grabbing his record sixth DAYTONA Supercross triumph in Round 9 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, the kickoff to Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy.

In front of a huge, energetic crowd, and with just 45 seconds left on the clock, Tomac slipped past Cooper Webb, who had led much of the race, to take the top sport for the first time. To incredibly loud cheers that filled the iconic venue, Tomac pulled away on his No. 3 Yamaha for his historic sixth DAYTONA Supercross, and in the process, pull out of a tie from the GOAT – Ricky Carmichael – to become the track’s all-time win leader of DAYTONA Supercross.

“It is so very cool….I don’t know what it is about this place,” said an excited Tomac, who captured his fourth win of the season and stretched his points lead to 18. “Tonight, I had a lot of doubts and knew I had my work cut out for me, but when the lights came on…..man, six is just crazy. It’s the biggest crowd I’ve seen here and the best energy we have had…not even close. I just don’t know what to say about this place.”

After leading most of the race, Cooper Webb went home matching his best finish of 2022 with a second-place spot. Chase Sexton, from Clermont, FL, ran up front with a steady ride that earned him the final podium position. In Round 3 of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Jett Lawrence, from Wesley Chapel (near Tampa), FL, dominated the field, taking home the win at his first Daytona Supercross appearance and breaking the points tie to become the sole red plate holder in the class.

Webb shot out of the gate with a decisive Holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event. The race excitement spiked down the first rhythm lane as Malcolm Stewart jumped into second place. Next, Tomac attempted to cut under Stewart in turn two. 2022 three-time victor Jason Anderson, who entered the race just six points behind Tomac for the series battle for the championship, came in hot under both riders and the three sandwiched together then split apart like billiard balls on a break. None went down as they scrambled to get back into the race. The incident put Anderson in second and Stewart behind him in third.

Just one corner later is where the fireworks really started (following an incredible fireworks show put on by the Speedway just before the start of main event) on the track. Anderson cut across the sandy inside rut and collided with Stewart. This time both riders went down, nearly in a replay of the altercation between the two riders the weekend prior in Texas. From there Stewart and Anderson scrapped, came together once more, and both hit the ground again as each tried to claw forward for points without giving quarter to the other.

Out front and ahead of the chaos, Webb put in precise laps on the deteriorating track and kept the No. 1 plate clean for most of the race. Sexton hung behind him, matching Webb's pace in the early laps of the race with Tomac just behind Sexton. Six and a half minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, the top three were barely separated by two seconds on a track notorious for forcing costly mistakes.

Then, with eleven and a half minutes on the clock, Tomac made his way past Sexton and set his sights on Webb. The gap alternately grew and shrank for several laps, often holding at less than a second between the top two riders as they weaved their way through lappers and contended with deepening ruts and growing bumps. On top of it all, Tomac's bike started spitting smoke from its engine overflow tube, often an indication of an overheating clutch.

With 45 seconds left on the clock Webb was cut off by a lapper and Tomac was in the perfect position to seize the moment. From there Tomac eased out of striking distance. Four of the top seven finishers in the 450SX Class were from the state of Florida, including Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis (Tallahassee), Justin Barcia (Greenville) and Ken Roczen (Clermont).

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class also delivered amazing racing. Robertson captured the Holeshot but Jett Lawrence was into the lead before they'd reached the second turn. Midway into the first lap, Lawrence was already pulling a gap on the field, Robertson held strong in second, and Enzo Lopes sat third. Cameron McAdoo, last year's DAYTONA 200 winner and sitting tied for the points lead, ran outside the top five but was on the move.

The battle for the final podium spot was dramatic for the duration of the race with Phil Nicoletti, RJ Hampshire, and Pierce Brown having a throw-down battle that alternately saw each rider making moves forward amid their group. When the night dust settled McAdoo had secured the final podium spot behind Lawrence and Robertson.

450SX Class Results

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha

2. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

4. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha

5. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS

6. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

7. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda

8. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

9. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki

10. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (203)

2. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (185)

3. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (170)

4. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (164)

5. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (163)

6. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (163)

7. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (145)

8. Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha (137)

9. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (133)

10. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (110)

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

2. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna

3. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki

4. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS

5. Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha

6. Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Honda

7. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna

8. Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha

9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda

10. Joshua Varize, Perris, Calif., Husqvarna

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (73)

2. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (68)

3. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (52)

4. Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha (50)

5. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (47)

6. Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Honda (45)

7. Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha (42)

8. Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha (42)

9. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (41)

10. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (39)

