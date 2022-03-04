Paradiso Insurance Returns as Backer of Stafford's Late Model Division

After becoming a Stafford Speedway partner in 2021, Stafford Springs based Paradiso Insurance will once again sponsor the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 and provide a weekly $75 bonus for the third place finisher in each week’s Late Model feature in 2022. The Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50, scheduled for September 2nd, has become a big event for Stafford’s top full-fender division with over $10,000 in prize money.

"This brought the community together, our clients, our carrier representatives, and our employees which is everything Paradiso Insurance stands for,” said Christopher Paradiso, Owner of Paradiso Insurance. “The 2021 race was better than we ever imagined."

"I thought it was awesome, very well put together,” said Dori Wilson, Personal Lines Manager at Paradiso Insurance. “It was great to spend time with most of our employees outside of work, our carrier reps, and our clients! It was awesome to see all the kids go and say 'Drivers Start Your Engines!' and seeing one of our employees wave the green flag. We’re looking forward to September 2nd!"

The Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 is the longest and highest paying race on the schedule for the Late Model division. The race features posted awards in excess of $10,000 with the winner guaranteed to take home nearly $1,500 including contingency bonuses from iRacing and Broad Brook Brewing. The Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 has seen 5 different winners in the last 5 seasons between Wayne Coury, Jr. in 2021, Tyler Leary in 2020, Ryan Fearn in 2019, Paul Arute in 2018, and Michael Bennett in 2017.

"The Late Model 50 was a great night, we were able to hand out some t-shirts right at the front gate which was getting our brand out there,” said Hillary Palmberg, New Business Manager for Paradiso Insurance. “The infield experience was out of this world. The kids and all of us running into the infield and being able to step on the race track, so many people don't have that experience."

"Absolutely awesome time,” said Brian O'Connor, Licensed Insurance Professional at Paradiso Insurance. “What a thrill to start the race!"

Much like the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 has seen parity among its winning drivers, the Late Model division itself continues to grow and flourish into one of the most competitive weekly divisions in the country. The shortened 2020 schedule saw 7 different drivers reach NAPA Victory Lane in only 14 races while the 2022 season hit double digits with a remarkable 10 different winners spread over 19 races.

Stafford Speedway PR