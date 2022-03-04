Lincoln Speedway Ticket & Camping Info For Huge May 12th Event

Officials at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, Illinois, have announced that discounted tickets as well as reserved camping spots, for Thursday, May 12th, go on sale Friday, March 3 at 12:00 Noon Central Time. The Castrol® FloRacing Night will be highlighted by a $22,022 to win feature for Super Late Models. The DIRTcar Modifieds will also race.

On the heels of a great inaugural campaign in 2021, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America tour is ready to storm into 2022. More races, more tracks, and more money headline the sophomore season for the 2022 campaign, including their first Lincoln Speedway stop as part of an Illinois week of great events. The Land of Lincoln doubleheader welcomes the series to two new venues on Wednesday – Thursday, May 11-12 with stops at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway.

All the big names in Super Late Model racing are likely to attend with the huge purse that will be available. Not only does the race pay $22,022 to win but also $1,000 just to start.

Tickets and camping for the Lincoln Speedway event go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12:00 Noon Central Time. Advance sale online tickets will be $5 off the day of ticket price. To order, visit https://www.myracepass.com/events/406914/tickets/

Camping for Wednesday night and Thursday night is available. Spots with electricity are limited and available for $30 per night. Cost for primitive camping is $20 per night. Reservations can be made by calling 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway will open the season with a pair of test and tune events, set for March 27 and April 3 from 12:00-4:00 PM each day. The 2022 season opener is slated for Friday, April 8 and will feature DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Big 10 DIRTcar Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Simplot DII Midgets, and Hornets.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Early Season Upcoming Events

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Macon Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Macon Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune

Pits 11/On Track 12-4

Friday, April 8, 2022

Lincoln Speedway Season Opener

Friday, April 22, 2022

Lincoln Speedway Race Night #2

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Castrol® FloRacing Night In America

Lincoln Speedway PR