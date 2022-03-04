Music stars take the stage at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

The upcoming Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals has added some exciting musical star power to go along with the thrilling 330-mph action taking place on the track.

Multi-platinum award-winning country superstar Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and BoomTown Saints will both perform during the race, which takes place March 10-13 at historic Gainesville Raceway. Multi-platinum award-winner Eddie Montgomery will kick off the NHRA Concert Series presented by 8-Track Entertainment on Friday, March 11, taking the stage at 2:30 p.m. for an exciting live show before the standouts of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series take to the track.

BoomTown Saints will open for Eddie Montgomery on the 8-Track Entertainment Stage on Friday, which will be located behind the grandstands, endcapping the midway area. Tickets for the concert are included with the price of admission to the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, giving fans another incredible incentive to attend one of the biggest events of the 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to have Eddie Montgomery and BoomTown Saints perform at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and add another marquee, must-see aspect to this great event,” said Evan Jonat, vice president, NHRA Live Events. “Eddie has had a spectacular career and is a first-class performer, and we know he’ll get the fans charged up to enjoy an incredible weekend of racing.”

BoomTown Saints will also perform at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 before the final NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying session.

Average Joe’s Entertainment Montgomery celebrated the milestone release of his solo debut album, Ain't No Closing Me Down, in late 2021. The critically acclaimed album featured “My Son,” the theme song from the new Tim Blake Nelson American Western film, Old Henry. Highlights on the new album also included “Higher,” a duet with country royalty Tanya Tucker.

Pro Stock veteran Larry Morgan will be driving the Beaver Motorsports Pro Stock car bearing Montgomery’s name during the race, while his song, “Ain’t No Slowing Me Down,” will be used by Fox Sports 1 (FS1) during the television broadcast of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals during the weekend.

“I grew up watching drag racing and can’t wait to kick off the NHRA Concert Series,” Montgomery said. “It’s sure to be a rockin’ good time!”

With 20-plus charted singles, the Kentucky-born multi-platinum Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue-collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes." They’ve notched five No. 1 singles, "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," "Something To Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It All," and "Roll With Me." They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

After joining forces in 2018, Chris James and Ben Bradford have rapidly made a name for themselves as BoomTown Saints. Their innovative artistry, surrounded by elite musicianship, combined with precise multi-part harmonies makes their high energy performances simply unforgettable, and they are recording new music scheduled for release this summer.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and then eliminations action at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The first round of the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 with the semifinals set to follow at 1:30 p.m. The final round is slated for 3:15 p.m. and will be shown live on the FOX broadcast network. FOX will have coverage of the entire Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout starting at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

To purchase tickets to the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, call 800-884-NHRA (6472) or visit www.nhra.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)