One Month to Go! The FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 Gets Ready to Host Return of F1 in Jeddah

With just one month to go, the Saudi Motorsport Company - Promoter of the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 - is finalising its preparations ahead of the return of the greatest drivers in the world to Jeddah on the weekend of March 25th – 27th.

Last year’s inaugural F1® Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia produced one of the races of the season, accompanied by a world-class live entertainment schedule that ensured it was the biggest sporting and entertainment event the Kingdom has ever hosted. As we approach the second instalment of the world’s fastest street race there will be a few minor and major additions for fans and drivers to look out for this year.

On track, it has already been confirmed that some minor tweaks will be made to the circuit to help improve driver sightlines from the cockpit by improving visibility in several of the circuit’s corners including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21 where the barriers will be moved back between 1.5m and 2m. Likewise, the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 27 will be moved back by around 1.5m to widen the track at this point. In all cases except Turn 27, the track limit/edge will remain the same.

In addition, further modifications will also be made to Turns 4, 16, 22 and 24 after consultation with the drivers who requested a smoother barrier on the apex so that they can potentially brush it as they pass. To accommodate this, SMC is installing a steel plate which will effectively wrap around the concrete barriers given them the smooth surface they require to favour the lines the drivers take around the record-breaking course.

Moreover, the start time for this year’s race has been brought forward by half an hour to 8pm local time to further maximise the global television audience potential and build on last year’s massive figure of just under 80m viewers.

In addition to the technical changes to the track, fans and drivers will also be greeted by a wash of colour and style at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit thanks to renowned Saudi artist Rex Chouk , whose distinctive artwork will decorate the circuit’s run-off area for the race weekend in March.

Sometimes referred to as the ‘Saudi Banksy’, Rex Chouk also keeps his true identity hidden, wearing a mask in public and allowing the art to always be the main attraction.

The Jeddah native – who is back living and working in his hometown after previously being based in New York - combines pop culture and Arab influences in his work to produce hugely innovative creations that are both edgy and eclectic and symbolic of a modern, vibrant culture that beautifully epitomises contemporary Saudi Arabia. His art is already adorning the Jeddah Corniche Circuit offices and soon will be on show to the whole world when the new 2022 F1 cars resume battle on the shores of the Red Sea in a few weeks’ time.

While the Jeddah Corniche Circuit itself was built in world-record time for last year’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, work is continuing on the general complex including on the brand-new Marina – which will include a major international hotel alongside boutique shops and restaurants- located right behind the 12-degree banked Turn 13.

Further work is also ongoing on the circuit’s ‘in-field area’ where a series of restaurants are being constructed to allow fans to dine in style while they enjoy the pinnacle of motorsport racing in front of their very eyes.

In addition, extension work to the Jeddah Corniche, which blends with the circuit complex, is continuing apace and will see the creation of a major new outdoor leisure and recreational area for all residents of Jeddah to savour.

Moreover, the Southern Grandstand, previously located by Turn 27, will now be shifted to sit alongside the Main Grandstand with stunning views across the Start/Finish line and Turns 1 & 2 - where so much of the action occurred in the 2021 race - offering fans an improved and even more exciting viewing experience.

Finally, the race promoter is also increasing the size and scale of the Fanzones ahead of the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2022, which proved to be extremely popular with all attendees in December.

Tickets to the next edition of the spectacular Saudi Arabian race weekend are currently on sale to fans at home and abroad, with the main grandstand already a sell out for the Race Sunday when Lewis Hamilton will aim to repeat his spectacular victory from last December. He will have to do so in the face of stiff competition from current World Champion, Max Verstappen and a cast of talented contenders such as George Russell, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and many more who will be out to conquer the streets of Jeddah!

In addition to the F1® racing itself, all ticket holders will also be able to enjoy watching the all-action Formula 2 and additional support series as well as participate in and witness the many entertainment activities, fan festivals and live concerts that will be taking place across the circuit and F1® Fanzone all weekend.

To purchase your ticket to the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2022, please visit www.saudiarabiangp.com.