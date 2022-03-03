Thursday, Mar 03

Entry Requests for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Flexes its International Appeal
An expansive range of motorsport history will be showcased at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 20, with the excitement of historic race cars revving up on the track and in the open spectator-accessed race paddock. From the mighty “Ground effect” prototypes to the 10,000 RPM screaming Williams Formula One cars, nearly every race car make in the alphabet will be represented for guests’ enjoyment at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, which hosts the annual international gathering.
 
Complementing entries from 31 states across America are applications received from owners in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Despite last year’s reduced international contingent due to travel restrictions, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion was named a finalist as Motorsport Event of the Year in the Historic Motoring Awards for its commitment to accepting only authentic and period-correct cars.
 
Adding to the international spectacle is this year’s featured celebration—the 24 Hours of Le Mans—which is the kick-off to a yearlong 100th anniversary celebration that culminates at the renowned French Classic in June 2023. Known worldwide as a catalyst for developing technologies among the automakers, the most famous endurance race in the world attracts the best of the best. And in Monterey, the century of development of these magnificent cars will be center stage.
 
Of the 12 race groups, four Le Mans-specific groupings will be on track each day with races Friday and Saturday. They are divided by eras and begin with the 1923-1955 class and extend through the blindingly fast 1981-2005 purpose-built prototypes. The Monterey Motorsports Reunion Advisory Council is considering cars for these groups with Le Mans race history or eligibility in period.  
 
Raising the overall experience to a new level is a special collection of the rarest and seldom seen cars being curated for the Le Mans Legends Display. Motul, which has a long history at Le Mans, is the presenting sponsor of this once in a lifetime gathering. This special collection will be front and center in an incredible display in the race paddock and is already comprised of 16 overall winners and 12 class winners. Many of these cars are no longer raced at vintage events, but the owners will share them on track in daily exhibitions.
 
This year, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be so much more than a race gathering. Non-race guests will enjoy the bustling paddock and seeing a museum throttle to life, but also the rejuvenated Hagerty Marketplace. New attractions include more locally-sourced food merchants, go-karts, expanded kids zone, and for adults, an El Jefe Tequila-themed lounge, and Monterey County wine court that features favorites from the acclaimed Carmel Valley and Salinas wine-growing corridors.
 
“Together with our experienced volunteers, Advisory Council members and professional staff, we are elevating the experience for all guests who enter the Laguna Seca Recreation Area,” explains John Narigi, president and general manager of Laguna Seca Recreation Area. “We have wide open spaces and every level of VIP packages to satisfy the discerning guests’ needs to make this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion the most enjoyable and best yet. I encourage our neighbors to join us in experiencing everything our park has to offer during the exciting Monterey Car Week.”
 
A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available, while multiday, individual tickets and camping are available online at WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831-242-8200.
 

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech raceway)

