Visit the 2022 SVRA CAR SHOW AT Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 19

The SVRA Car Show at Charlotte Motorsport Speedway sponsored by Hagerty is open to all classic, vintage, exotic, vintage motorcycles, and collectible cars of interest. All car clubs are welcome and will receive their own corral. Each $75.00 car show registration includes:
-- 2 Weekend passes (2 people Sat & Sun) to the Vintage Auto Race – Touring laps on the Raceway in your show car
–- VIP Parking
--- Full access to the racecar paddock
Join SVRA for a roval race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Don’t miss this chance to drive your collector car on the famous track, the centerpiece of a lavish new motorsports complex and America’s Home for Racing! Corvettes are being celebrated as the Feature race car. The Miata Heritage Cup is bound to be exciting on the roval track.
Register here: https://speedtour.net/st/?lib=product&pid=631&cat=11
For questions email Toni Strollo This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 863-698-8620