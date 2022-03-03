NOLA Motorsports Park Announces Track Repairs & Facility Upgrades

NOLA Motorsports Park, New Orleans’ premier racing facility, is currently undergoing repairs to its 2.75 mile FIA grade 2 road course, world class karting facility, 32,000 square-ft event center, and more. The majority of the repairs and upgrades will be made before the park welcomes the SVRA NOLA Speedtour, April 8-10.

"We are gearing up to reveal several repair initiatives which will continue to make us a premier racing venue," said David Pace, general manager. "Whether they are attending an upcoming race or getting behind the wheel of one of the go karts, we’re looking forward to giving both locals and tourists an incredible experience at the track.”

After Hurricane Ida, the NOLA Motorsports team is servicing the entire facility, including upgrades to its grounds, paddock areas, tracks, and more. In addition to purchasing brand-new karts and updating the lobby and rooftop dining area, NOLA Motorsports also upgraded its internal systems, including everything from the operating software to the sales platform, giving employees and customers a better overall experience.

The park is also addressing the grounds surrounding the facility and the main track. The asphalt will now allow for better water drainage, which will be imperative for the track during New Orleans’ rainy season. Additionally, the park is working on grinding down and repaving any raised bumps on the main track to ensure cars and motorcycles can take on their opponents on a smooth and safe surface. These repairs and upgrades will launch NOLA Motorsports’ main track to the next level where the facility will welcome nationally recognized races and events.

NOLA Motorsports’ Event Center, which features two floors of private rooms and large event spaces, provides guests with the perfect spot to view the main track. The patio invites guests to overlook the FIA Grade 2 track, allowing for sweeping views of both the track itself and its surrounding areas.

The majority of the track and facility repairs will be complete before the SVRA NOLA Speedtour, one of the first ticketed events the park has seen in years. The family-friendly event will take place April 8-10 and will feature Vintage Racing, Formula Vee, Formula Regional Americas, F4 US Championship and a Mazda Miata Heritage Cup Series Race.

On Saturday, April 9 the park will also welcome guests to the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show where they can register their classic, vintage, exotic, collectible car and motorcycle, or simply stroll around and take in the beautiful sights and learn more about the variety of motor vehicles. Fans can also enjoy the first-ever NOLA Motorsports Park Cars & Crawdads Cook-Off on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Attendees with a ticket to the SVRA race on Saturday can enjoy all the crawfish their heart desires, while supplies last. Competitors ranging from local businesses to the general public can compete in the cook-off in teams of four. Registration package options are $300 for three sacks of crawfish or $500 for five sacks of crawfish. Guest judges will award first ($1,000), second ($500), third ($250) place prizes. The team that finishes last place will receive $100, to add a little fun. For more information about how to register for the cook-off visit this link.

Louisiana residents and visitors alike can expect more thrills and chills at NOLA Motorsports than ever before with additional entertainment, events, and more to come. To learn more about NOLA Motorsports visit https://nolamotor.com/ and follow along on Instagram at @nolamotorsports.